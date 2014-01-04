A Weekly Recap of All Things Resources to Friday, March 3rd

2 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

‘That’s a Wrap’

By Rod Blake

As investors, brokers and investment advisors poured over their charts from the previous week in preparation for the week to come a curious anomaly seemed to appear. While most of the North American markets all enjoyed significant run ups to start the year (S&P 500 +6.85%, DJI +3.50%, NASDAQ +16.57%, & TSX +7.05%) – most have also given back a good portion of those gains over the past few weeks (S&P 500 -5.02%, DJI – 4.33%, NASDAQ – 6.60%, & TSX – 2.64%). But one little index – the TSX Venture Exchange seems to be standing out from its senior siblings. While the Venture gained an impressive 10.70% to start the year, it has only given back 2.2% in the recent 3-week downturn. Based on this comparative short term outperformance could the Venture become a market leader?

The way I see it – There is a saying in the brokerage community that goes something like – “A market that won’t go down with bad news is looking to go higher.” and by inference should be bought. While the 2023 advance for the Venture Exchange has stalled – it has for the most part held its gains while its senior siblings have lost about one-third of their gains and in the case of the Dow – given back all if its gains and more. While the big boards – especially the U.S indexes, are following the U.S. Fed – the Venture tends to follow commodity prices and the drill bit. Should commodities regain their upward momentum or a significant discovery or assay be announced – then the lowly Venture Exchange – after so many years – could become a market leader once again. It doesn’t happen very often, but in times when commodities outperform, being exposed to a resource dominated index is very interesting indeed.

Argonaut Gold Inc. ‘AR-T’ shares’ plunged by $0.11 or 20.91% to $0.435 after the Toronto, ON based junior gold producer’s 4th-quarter and full 2022 financials – and worse yet – 2023 production and cost guidance disappointed an already sceptical market.

The price of Bravo Mining Corp. ‘BRCO-V’ stock rose by $0.10 or 3.13% to $3.30 after the Vancouver, BC based junior explorer/developer reported encouraging diamond drill hole assays from its flagship Launga platinum group (PGM), gold & nickel project in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil.

Canada’s largest diamond drilling company, Major Drilling Group International ‘MDI-T’ reported 3rd-quarter financials that highlighted a 7.5% year over year revenue increase to $149.2-mullion and a net earrings increase of 11% to $6.3-million.

Worldwide automakers continue to make strategic alliances with the mining industry. The latest saw the price of Toronto, ON based McEwen Mining Inc. ‘MUX-T & N’ stock surge up by $1.09 or 14.67% to $8.52 after Stellantis N.V. ‘STLA-N’ (Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Fiat, Peugeot, and others) took a ARS $30-billion investment in MUX’s subsidiary McEwen Copper and its prized Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina.

Frontier Lithium Inc. ‘FL-V’ announced an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Sudbury, ON based junior explorer/developer’s Spark deposit north of Red Lake, ON that included a 30% increase in Indicated Lithium Oxide (Li2O) and a 64% increase in Inferred Li2O.

This as the price of lithium fell to a new 1-year low of US$52,565 a tonne.

And the lowly TSX Venture Exchange rose to a new 51/2-month high of 643.

Calgary, AB based Baytex Energy Corp. ‘BTE-T & N’ announced the company was acquiring Houston, TX based Ranger Oil Corp. ‘ROCC-Q’  and its prized South Texas Eagle Ford shale assets in a cash & debt deal valued at some $3.4-billion.

Petroleum companies continued to give back more to investors with global energy giant Chevron Corporation ‘CVX-N’ announcing it intends to buy back up to US$17.5-billion of its common stock this year. US$17.5-billion is greater than the market cap of many companies.

Crescent Point Energy ‘CPG-T & N’ stock rose by $0.25 or 2.60% to $9.88 after the Calgary, AB based producer reported much better than expected 4th-quarter and year end 2022 financials – and better still – declared an additional one-time special dividend of $0.032 per share.

Meanwhile, Parkland Corporation ‘PKI-T’ reported the Calgary, AB based petroleum refiner and retailer would not be proceeding with a previously announced stand-alone renewable diesel complex in Burnaby, BC due to increased costs and U.S government incentives that gave advantages to American producers.  

Suncor Energy Inc. ‘SU-T & N’ announced the Calgary based Canadian petroleum giant was selling its British subsidiary Suncor Energy UK Ltd. including its North Sea assets to Equinor UK ‘EQNR-N’ for approximately C$1.2-billion.

This as the influential Baker Hughes Petroleum Rig Count reported the number of active American drilling rigs fell by 4-rigs over the past week to 749, up by 99 from this time last year. Up north – the number of Canadian active rigs rose by 2-rigs to 246, an increase of 29 in the past year.

For the Week – the DJI gained 1.75% to 33,391 with the S&P 500 up by 1.91% to 4,046 and the NASDAQ ahead by 2.58% to 11,689. In Canada – the TSX rose 1.80% to 20,582 and the TSX Venture gained 4.21% to 643. The CBOE Volatility Index or VIX fell by 14.67% to 18.49.

With currencies – the Canadian dollar rose 0.05% to US$0.7354 while the U.S. dollar ‘DXY’ fell by 0.67% to 104.52.

With commodities gold bullion gained 2.48% to US$1,856, as silver rose by 2.51% to US$22.26, and copper improved by 3.03% to US$4.08, while lithium fell 6.75to US$52,565. Crude oil gained 4.60% to US$79.97 and natural gas surged up by 17.51% to US$3.02, while uranium lost 2.42% to US$50.45 . With soft commodities – lumber lost 3.13% to US$372. Overall – the CRB Commodities Index was up by 1.71% to 297.

And Finally – Further to last week’s comments on Canadian immigration – The Department of Citizenship and Immigration – in an effort to clear the backlog of citizen applications – is considering allowing new citizens to fast-track their applications and affirming their citizenship oath online as opposed the tradition of raising of their hands and doing the same while attending a citizenship ceremony in person.


Share this article

More Stories

Tearlach, Blackrock Silver active on financing news

24 hours ago Staff Writer

Casa Minerals encouraged by initial returns from Congress

1 day ago Resource World

Quebec Nickel drills 1.27% nickel over one metre at Ducros, Quebec

1 day ago Staff Writer

Luminex Resources drills 14.47 g/t AuEq over 5 metres at Cuyes West, Ecuador

1 day ago Staff Writer

Gold Terra Resource drills 5.3 g/t gold over 6.43 metres at Con mine, Northwest Territories

1 day ago Staff Writer

Kintavar drills 0.63% copper, 7 g/t silver over 20.15 metres at Mitchi, Quebec

1 day ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

A Weekly Recap of All Things Resources to Friday, March 3rd

2 hours ago Resource World

Tearlach, Blackrock Silver active on financing news

24 hours ago Staff Writer

Casa Minerals encouraged by initial returns from Congress

1 day ago Resource World

Quebec Nickel drills 1.27% nickel over one metre at Ducros, Quebec

1 day ago Staff Writer

Luminex Resources drills 14.47 g/t AuEq over 5 metres at Cuyes West, Ecuador

1 day ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.