Abcourt Mines drilling Flordin property, Quebec

Abcourt Mines Inc. [TSXV: ABI; OTCQB: ABMBF] reported that it is starting a drilling campaign on the Flordin property, Quebec. This first phase of drilling of a minimum of 3,000 metres, will be spread over two different sectors of the property, namely the Cartwright sector and the Flordin sector.

Summary of Drilling Work (Phase 1): More than 1,000 metres of drilling (short holes) will be done directly below the 2024 stripping of the Cartwright Zone. The new holes drilled under the trench will validate at depth the results of the No. 6, No. 8 and No. 11 channels announced in the fall of 2024. It should be noted that a drilling campaign is currently underway at the boundaries of our property by our immediate neighbour O3 Mining.

Channel 6: 22.7 g/t gold over 7 metres including 162 g/t gold over 0.5 metre; Metal Factor (X Thickness Content): 159

Channel 8: 5.4 g/t gold over 10 metres including 38 g/t gold over 0.5 metre; Metal Factor (Content X Thickness): 54

Channel 11: 10.4 g/t gold over 12 metres including 50 g/t gold over 0.5 metre; Metal Factor (Content X Thickness): 124

Subsequently, more than 2,000 metres of drilling (deep holes) are planned under and in extensions of the South Zone of the Flordin deposit. This area was discovered in 1988 by Cambior and was not subject to subsequent follow-up work. Several significant gold intersections are reported, including hole S158 which returned 3 g/t gold over 16 metres.

The style of mineralization described in the drill logs by Perrier (GM 46856) appears to be consistent with the mineralization observed on the Cartwright stripping. Indeed, high-grade gold mineralization is associated with pyrite bands in altered zones rich in hematite-silica-carbonate.

Deep drilling in this area will confirm our initial working hypothesis that this type of high-grade gold mineralization is continuous from the Flordin deposit to the Cartwrigth area, a possible extension of approximately 2 km.

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO, commented: “This first phase of drilling work of a minimum of 3,000 metres, which has already been funded, is only the beginning of our ambitious development plan for our Flordin project. If we confirm the similarities of the mineralization observed in the Cartwright and Flordin areas, we will have a high-grade gold corridor of more than 2 km to test and define to link the mineralized zones together and thus increase the number of ounces of gold on our Flordin property.”

Abcourt Mines has properties located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, where it focuses its development activities.

