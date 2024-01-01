Adamera Minerals receives BLM approval to drill Buckhorn 2.0 Gold Project, Washington State

Share this article

Adamera Minerals Corp. [TSXV-ADZ; OTC-DDNFF] has been granted permission to drill 8 targets on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) managed land on the Buckhorn 2.0 gold property near the former Buckhorn Gold Mine, Washington State. Applications for drilling on State and US Forest Service lands are pending.

On the BLM land the priority target is VTEM1 that was tested with a single drill hole in 2022. Gold was intersected on both sides of a massive magnetite intersection. An upper zone assayed 4 g/t gold over 1.6 metres and a lower zone assayed 4 g/t gold over 1.2 metres. The two intersections were separated by an 8.8-metre wide magnetite zone that assayed 0.2 g/t gold.

Additional holes around the 2022 drill hole on VTEM1 are required to determine if the widths/grades of the gold enriched zones increase laterally and down dip. More information on the VTEM1 target will be released in the coming weeks.

Mark Kolebaba, president and CEO, stated: “The objective of our drilling program is to test 15- 20 targets. This would be a significant increase from our 2022/2023 program of only 4 tests out of 43 targets. It is worth noting that of the four targets tested in our first drill program, VTEM1 yielded some very encouraging results that more than justify follow up.”

The Buckhorn gold deposit is reported to have been an electromagnetic and magnetic anomaly with some geochemical support. These parameters fit well with the targets Adamera has developed and selected for drilling. The Buckhorn Gold Mine was operated by Kinross Gold Corp. from 2008 to 2017 and produced 1.3 million ounces of gold at a grade of about 13 g/t.

Adamera Minerals is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic, Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

