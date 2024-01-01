Adamera Minerals receives BLM approval to drill Buckhorn 2.0 Gold Project, Washington State

17 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Adamera Minerals Corp. [TSXV-ADZ; OTC-DDNFF] has been granted permission to drill 8 targets on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) managed land on the Buckhorn 2.0 gold property near the former Buckhorn Gold Mine, Washington State. Applications for drilling on State and US Forest Service lands are pending.

On the BLM land the priority target is VTEM1 that was tested with a single drill hole in 2022. Gold was intersected on both sides of a massive magnetite intersection. An upper zone assayed 4 g/t gold over 1.6 metres and a lower zone assayed 4 g/t gold over 1.2 metres. The two intersections were separated by an 8.8-metre wide magnetite zone that assayed 0.2 g/t gold.

Additional holes around the 2022 drill hole on VTEM1 are required to determine if the widths/grades of the gold enriched zones increase laterally and down dip. More information on the VTEM1 target will be released in the coming weeks.

Mark Kolebaba, president and CEO, stated: “The objective of our drilling program is to test 15- 20 targets. This would be a significant increase from our 2022/2023 program of only 4 tests out of 43 targets. It is worth noting that of the four targets tested in our first drill program, VTEM1 yielded some very encouraging results that more than justify follow up.”

The Buckhorn gold deposit is reported to have been an electromagnetic and magnetic anomaly with some geochemical support. These parameters fit well with the targets Adamera has developed and selected for drilling. The Buckhorn Gold Mine was operated by Kinross Gold Corp. from 2008 to 2017 and produced 1.3 million ounces of gold at a grade of about 13 g/t.

Adamera Minerals is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic, Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.


Share this article

More Stories

Torr Metals identifies geophysical anomalies at Kolos Project, British Columbia

15 hours ago Staff Writer

Dryden Gold drills 3.17 g/t gold over 4 metres at Gold Rock, Ontario

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Filo drills 0.5% CuEq over 955 metres at Filo del Sol, Argentina

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Koryx Copper drills 0.49% CuEq over 207 metres at Haiob project, Namibia

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Aston Bay Signs Definitive Agreement to Option the Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada; Dr. Elizabeth Turner Joins Advisory Board

17 hours ago Resource World

Equinox Gold Consolidates Ownership of the Greenstone Gold Mine Arranges Term Loan and Bought Deal Equity Financing

1 day ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Torr Metals identifies geophysical anomalies at Kolos Project, British Columbia

15 hours ago Staff Writer

Dryden Gold drills 3.17 g/t gold over 4 metres at Gold Rock, Ontario

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Filo drills 0.5% CuEq over 955 metres at Filo del Sol, Argentina

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Koryx Copper drills 0.49% CuEq over 207 metres at Haiob project, Namibia

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Adamera Minerals receives BLM approval to drill Buckhorn 2.0 Gold Project, Washington State

17 hours ago Staff Writer
×