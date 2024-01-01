Aldebaran Resources drills Altar Project, Argentina

Share this article

Aldebaran Resources Inc. [TSXV-ALDE; OTCQX-ADBRF] reported results for three drill holes from the 2023/2024 field campaign at the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan, Argentina. All three holes intercepted significant mineralization and expanded the mineralized footprint, with ALD-24-243 intercepting one of the longest contiguous runs of mineralization encountered on the property to date. All three holes will provide valuable information for the upcoming mineral resource estimate, scheduled for H2 2024.

Highlights: ALD-24-243 returned 1,517.00 metres of 0.55% CuEq from 325.00 metres depth, including 919.55 metres of 0.66% CuEq from 527.00 metres depth, including 227.00 metres of 0.79% CuEq from 930.00 metres depth, extending the mineralized Altar United porphyry to the North, well beyond previous interpretations. The hole ended in mineralization.

ALD-24-129EXT: 1,047.00 m of 0.38% CuEq from 164.00 m depth, iIncluding 116.30 m of 0.56% CuEq from 713.00 m depth; fills in a gap in the drilling for the upcoming mineral resource update; hole ended in mineralization; extension of historic hole that was originally terminated at 513.00 m depth.

ALD-24-165EXT: 986.00 m of 0.29% CuEq, including 333.50 m of 0.41% CuEq from 633.00 m depth, including 109.10 m of 0.60% CuEq from 851.00 m dept; fills in a gap in the drilling for the upcoming mineral resource update; hole ended in mineralization; extension of historic hole that was originally terminated at 484.50 m depth.

John Black, CEO, commented: “Intercepting more than 1.5 km of continuous attractive grade mineralization in ALD-243 is a testament to the size and scale of the Altar project. This project is already very large, but with each additional drill hole, we grow the mineralized footprint. Since our last resource estimate in 2021, we’ve completed more than 60,000 m of drilling on the project and we’re very excited to see how much the overall mineral resource estimate will grow when we complete a resource update in H2 of this year.”

Dr. Kevin B. Heather, Chief Geological Officer, commented: “The 2023-2024 drill campaign continues to deliver exceptional results in terms of long runs of higher-grade mineralization and extending the known mineralized footprint. Although hole ALD-243 deviated significantly from one of its intended objectives, the hole was continued based on good visuals of the mineralization in the core and the need to push our geological understanding further to the north, which the hole successfully did. Interestingly, ALD-243 extended our projection of the Altar United porphyry to the North well beyond our previous interpretation, which is important as the porphyry unit tends to host higher-grade mineralization. All three holes released today add significant extensions to the known mineralization and will support the upcoming mineral resource estimate.”

The company has completed its 2023/2024 field campaign and the Altar camp is now closed for winter. The company drilled 20,024.40 m in 20 diamond drill holes. Four holes remain to be reported. Holes ALD-24-244, ALD-24-245, ALD-24-062EXT and ALD-24-150EXT were drilled to 1,061 m, 979 m, 1,161 m and 1,239.50 m depth respectively. Holes ALD-24-062EXT and ALD-24-150EXT are extensions of historic holes previously terminated at 470 m and 548 m depth respectively.

Share this article