American Salars Lithium files NI 43-101 report for Black Rock South brine project, Nevada

American Salars Lithium Inc. [CSE-USLI] filed a NI 43-101 technical report titled “Technical Report on The Black Rock South Lithium Brine Property, Washoe County, Nevada, USA,” dated June 4, 2024, prepared by William Feyerabend, CPG, that has been filed on SEDAR+ and will be made available on the company’s website.

Nick Horsley, CEO and director, stated: “Mr. Feyerabend notes in his report that the claims cover a conceptual target for lithium brines which are very similar to the published geology of the Clayton Valley lithium brine production area approximately 200 miles to the southeast. The concept is consistent with generally accepted data and theories about the formation of lithium brine resources.

“The Black Rock area is known have brines hosted in basin-fill sediments. We’re excited at the prospect of developing the Blackrock South project and look forward to an initial exploration program. Our Blackrock South project is situated in a Tier 1 jurisdiction home of the Tesla gigafactory and America’s only producing lithium mine. The opportunity to discover a domestic lithium supply would be a great compliment to our NI 43-101-compliant 457,000-tonne LCE inferred lithium resource in Argentina.”

The Blackrock South lithium brine project is located 72 miles north of the Tesla gigafactory, 93 miles southwest of Thacker Pass and 215 miles northwest of the United States’ only producing lithium mine, the Silver Peak lithium mine owned by Albermarle Corp. The claims cover a conceptual target for lithium brines which is very similar to the published geology of the Clayton Valley lithium brine production area approximately 200 miles to the southeast. The concept is consistent with generally accepted data and theories about the formation of lithium brine resources. The target area is lithium brines hosted in basin-fill sediments.

The company has entered into a digital marketing services agreement with Black Swan Solutions Inc., doing business as VHLA Media Inc., pursuant to which VHLA will provide certain digital marketing services to the company. As consideration for the provision of the services, and in accordance with the terms and provisions of the agreement, the company will pay VHLA a fee of $55,000 plus goods and services tax.

VHLA is a British Columbia-based company headed by Dawson Ignatieff, Tyler Kujala and Adam Emes who are operating at arm’s length from the company. VHLA owns 103,000 shares of the company, and neither VHLA nor any of its principals and affiliates holds any other interest, direct or indirect, in the company.

American Salars is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects. Its flagship project is the Candela II salar project in Argentina which features an NI 43-101 inferred resource.

