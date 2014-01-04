Amex Exploration drills 1.7 g/t gold over 68 metres at Perron, Quebec

Share this article

Amex Exploration Inc. [AMX-TSXV; AMXEF-OTCQX; MXO-FSE] reported assay results from new follow-up and expansion drill holes at the Team zone on the Perron project in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The Team zone occurs approximately 600 metres to the northeast of the high-grade zone (HGZ). The Team zone is currently outlined over 350 metres by 200 metres laterally and from surface to a depth of approximately 400 metres.

Highlight drill results include PE-23-627 that returned 1.7 g/t gold over 68 metres, including 7.89 g/t gold over 9.70 metres, at a vertical depth between 135 metres and 195 metres.

PE-22-588 returned 8.68 g/t gold over four metres, including 19.89 g/t gold over 1.50 metres, at a vertical depth of approximately 140 metres.

Dr. Jacques Trottier, PhD, executive chairman of Amex Exploration, commented: “Today’s results are largely focused on the expansion and definition of the Team zone to the east, following the general northwest-southeast trend of the system. We are very excited to be seeing both high-grade mineralization and longer intervals of near-continuous gold within the system as we continue to advance our understanding of the Team zone. With any new zone it takes time to understand the system through modelling and drilling. The oriented drilling that we have been doing on the Team zone since September has proven to be very helpful in targeting. We have identified five distinct orientations of gold-bearing veins and are adjusting drill targeting as we advance. Upcoming drilling, along with pending holes, will continue to delineate the zone at 50-metre centres as well as expanding along trend, particularly to the northwest towards the previously discovered 210 gold zone. This work will define the gold potential at the Team zone.”

Drilling at the Team zone is continuing, and the company is awaiting additional assay results, which will be released once results are received.

Amex Exploration is a junior mining/exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100%-owned Perron gold project, located 110 km north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern gold zone, the Gratien gold zone, the Grey Cat zone and the Central polymetallic zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

