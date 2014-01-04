Amex Exploration drills 2.29% CuEq over 9.85 metres at Perron, Quebec

Share this article

Amex Exploration Inc. [AMX-TSXV; AMXEF-OTCQX; MX0-FSE] reported assay results from new follow-up and expansion drill holes on the copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) QF zone at the Perron project, Quebec. The QF Zone occurs along the Normetal Mine Horizon which is a kilometric tuffaceous unit that hosts the nearby past-producing Normetal Mine.

Highlights include drill hole PEX-22-131 that returned 2.29% CuEq (copper equivalent) comprising 1.53% Cu, 1.33% Zn, 0.20 g/t Au and 12.65 g/t Ag over 9.85 metres (core length), including 4.88% CuEq comprising 3.98% Cu, 0.90% Zn, 0.50 g/t Au and 27.27 g/t Ag over 2.55 m (core length) at a vertical depth of approximately 700 metres.

PEX-22-128 intersected 2.43% CuEq comprising 1.89% Cu, 0.35% Zn, 0.42 g/t Au and 15.64 g/t Ag over 5.15 m (core length), including 5.18% CuEq comprising 3.55% Cu, 2.67% Zn, 0.60 g/t Au and 22.25 g/t Ag over 3.55 metres (core length) at a vertical depth of approximately 500 metres.

The QF Zone grades and widths compares favourably to the neighbouring Normetal Mine which produced approximately 10.1 million tonnes grading 2.24% Cu, 5.41% Zn, 0.53 g/t Au, and 44.45 g/t Ag 1937 to 1975, with development down to a depth of approximately 2.40 km (SIGEOM – Mine Normetal).

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, “Today’s results include extensions both along strike to the East (hole PEX-22-128) and at depth (hole PEX-22-131), both of which delivered strong copper-dominant polymetallic grades over attractive widths. The zone shows remarkable consistency in its metal content, dominated by copper, with lesser but always present zinc, gold, and silver. This is a comparable metal assemblage to the neighbouring Normetal mine’s metal tenor at depth.

“We have now drilled over 25 holes into the QF zone and have determined that it is a robust zone of VMS mineralization. Amex plans to conduct another round of borehole electromagnetics (EM) on hole PEX-22-131 which should provide additional expansion targets at depth. We look forward to the receipt of that data and continuing to expand upon the QF Zone.”

Amex is focused on its 100%-owned Perron gold project located 110 km north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones.

A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.





