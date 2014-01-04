Amex Exploration drills 75.81 g/t gold over 4.85 metres at Perron, Quebec

Share this article

Amex Exploration Inc. [AMX-TSXV; AMXEF-OTCQX; MXO-FSE] reported updated results on continued expansion and definition drilling of the High Grade zone (HGZ) on the Perron project in the Abitibi region ~110 km north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

Today’s results include intercepts from both the eastern and western portions of the system and are focused on defining less understood areas as well as testing the strike and depth extensions of the zone.

Today’s highlight results (in core length) include drill hole PE-22-535 that returned 75.81 g/t Au over 4.85 metres at a vertical depth of ~750 metres, including: 193.79 g/t Au over 1.00 metres and including: 235.87 g/t Au over 0.50 metres and including 77.12 g/t Au over 0.50 metres.

PE-22-524W5 returned 7.40 g/t Au over 14.80 metres at a vertical depth of ~1,200 metres, including 152.22 g/t Au over 0.50 metres.

PE-22-524W6 returned 24.34 g/t Au over 3.85 metres at a vertical depth of ~1,210 metres, including 76.38 g/t Au over 1.20 metres.

PE-22-524W7 returned 45.66 g/t Au over 1.80 metres at a vertical depth of ~1,190 metres.

Jacques Trottier, Executive Chairman of Amex, commented: “Today’s results are focused on definition and growth of the High Grade Zone. We continue to intercept fantastic multi-ounce intervals both within the main body that we are working to define as well as at the margins as we work to grow the zone along strike and at depth. In the longitudinal, we can see that the HGZ appears to shift slightly to the East at depth. As is shown on the figures and tables, we have been effectively using both wedges and directional drilling to cost-effectively explore the deeper area of the HGZ. We look forward to continued exploration as we seek to identify the plunge and orientation of the system at depth.”

Amex Exploration has made significant gold discoveries on its 100%-owned high-grade Perron Gold Project, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normetal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers’ milling operations. The project hosts both disseminated and high-grade vein-hosted gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.





