Apex Resources posts Lithium Creek sampling results

Apex Resources Inc. [TSXV: APX] received preliminary analytical results of shallow groundwater samples recently collected at the company’s Lithium Creek project. The Lithium Creek project is located in Churchill County, Nevada, approximately 35 miles from Nevada’s lithium battery hub just outside Reno.

Lithium Creek exploration provides compelling evidence of the presence of a large lithium-enriched brine aquifer at the project. Shallow hand-dug auger holes were excavated and sampled by a third-party consulting geologist from Applied Hydrologic Ltd. (AHL) in Reno, Nev. Holes were excavated one metre to two metres below ground surface using hand tools throughout the project area, from which groundwater samples were collected for lithium analysis.

Ron Lang, CEO, commented: “The preliminary results of samples showing high concentrations of lithium is very encouraging and supports our mission to explore for the potential discovery of a new, district-scale lithium brine reservoir in the United States. We will use the data to support continued development of our geological model and we are eager to receive the final results and report it as soon as available. We are also pleased to be attending the Nevada Lithium Summit 2024, in Nevada, United States, from Sept. 29 to 30 and profiling Apex and the discovery of lithium brine at our project.”

Apex has an option to acquire the Lithium Creek property and is currently conducting lithium brine exploration on the property with a view to identifying and defining drill targets with high potential to penetrate lithium-brine-bearing aquifers.

