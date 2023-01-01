Appia Rare Earths drills high-grade rare earth oxides at PCH IAC REE project, Brazil

Share this article

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. [CSE-API; OTCQX-APAAF] reported results from its 2023 Diamond Drill Hole (DDH) #1 in the NE zone within Target IV at its PCH IAC REE project in Brazil. The exploratory drill hole aimed to assess the continuity of the alkali breccia present through depth, reaching a total depth of 243.25 metres and collar coordinates 480,250.3E 8,193,820.9N (Datum SIRGAS 2000 ZONE 22S). Results have revealed a true thickness of approximately 217 metres, inclined at -63 degrees.

Stephen Burega, President, commented, “The findings from the ionic clay and saprolite weathered profile on PCH-DDH-001 underscore the exceptional potential of the target zone. The weathered profile along the hole extended to approximately 20 metres of true thickness yielding concentrations of 5,548 ppm or 0.55% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), 1,420 ppm or 0.14% Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO). The results confirm the ultra-high-grade nature of the upper levels, including concentrations reaching up to 22,339 ppm or 2.23% TREO, 6,204 ppm or 0.62% MREO, and 2,074 ppm or 0.21% Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO) across 2 metres from a depth of 2 m to 4 m.”

Highlights – Composite results across 243.25 metres: 1,901 ppm or 0.19% TREO including 457 ppm or 0.05% MREO, 143 ppm or 0.01% HREO, and 1,757 ppm or 0.18% Light Rare Earth Oxide (LREO).

Composite results from 0-22.25 metres: 5,548 ppm or 0.55% TREO including 1,420 ppm or 0.14% MREO, 460 ppm or 0.05% HREO, and 5,099 ppm or 0.50% LREO.

Composite results 0-9 metres: 10,247 ppm or 1.02% TREO, 2,672 ppm or 0.27% MREO, 867 ppm or 0.09% HREO, and 9,380 ppm or 0.94% LREO, including 22,339 ppm or 2.23% TREO, 6,204 ppm or 0.62% MREO, 2,074 ppm or 0.21% HREO, and 20,265 ppm or 2.03% LREO (from 2-4 m).

Composite results 25.50-52.00 metres: 2,168 ppm or 0.22 % TREO, 518 ppm or 0.05% MREO, 153 ppm or 0.01% HREO, and 2,015 ppm or 0.20% LREO.

Composite results 58.00-140.00 metres: 1,648 ppm or 0.16 % TREO, 378 ppm or 0.04% MREO, 109 ppm or 0.01% HREO, and 1,538 ppm or 0.15% LREO.

Composite results 164.30-243.25 metres (EOH): 1,369 ppm or 0.13 % TREO, 329 ppm or 0.3% MREO, 115 ppm or 0.01% HREO, and 1,255 ppm or 0.13% LREO.

“Appia’s DDH-001 reveals more than 26 metres with over 2,000 ppm TREO below the saprolite. The mineralized breccia indicates in most of the intervals expected concentration of REE common to carbonatitic rocks that serves as a source for the enrichment in REE found on the ionic clay interval (0 to 22.25 metres). Some samples below 22.25 metres returned grades above 4,000 ppm TREO, offering opportunities for exploratory investigation into the hard rock depths. With over 2,000 metres drilled, the total 2023 drilling campaign consisted of 147 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes, 1 DDH, and over 200 exploratory auger holes, the PCH Project continues to demonstrate significant mineralization and high-grade REE contents, validating our strategic approach,” adds Burega.

The company remains committed to advancing exploration activities at its PCH Project with its ongoing auger drilling program and looks forward to providing updates on the NI-43-101 Technical Report and maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in collaboration with SGS Consultants.

Appia is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. Appia also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil.

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 144.5 million shares fully diluted.

