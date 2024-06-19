Arbor Metals drilling Jarnet lithium project, Quebec

Share this article

Arbor Metals Corp.’s [TSXV: ABR; FWB: 432] exploration team, along with Muskw (Cree Division of Forage Fusion Drilling), has arrived at the Jarnet lithium project and will be immediately commencing the planned drill program. This marks a phase for the company as it moves forward with its efforts to define and expand the lithium potential within the Jarnet lithium project, located in Eeyou-Istchee territory in the LG4 sector in the Quebec Nord region.

The drill program is designed to test a combination of priority lithium targets identified from previous exploration activities, including surface sampling, geophysical surveys and geological mapping. The objective is to identify high-grade lithium mineralization and to further evaluate the lithium-bearing pegmatites identified in the region. The drill program will provide critical data to guide future development and help define potential resources at the Jarnet project.

“We are excited to begin drilling at the Jarnet lithium project,” said Mark Ferguson, president and CEO. “The exploration work completed to date has provided us with a strong foundation, and we believe this drill program will play a key role in unlocking the full potential of the project. We are committed to advancing this opportunity responsibly and efficiently as we work towards addressing the growing demand for lithium in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle and green energy sectors.”

The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.

The Kemlee Lake lithium project is strategically located 3 km east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.’s Aumacho claim blocks and 12 km south of the Georgia Lake project. The project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dikes. The primary target at the project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.

