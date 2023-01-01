Arbor Metals reviews exploration plans for Jarnet Lithium Project, Quebec

Share this article

Arbor Metals Corp. [TSXV-ABR; FWB-432] reported the details of its Phase 2 ground survey for its wholly owned Jarnet Lithium project in Eeyou Istchee Baie-James territory, Nord du Québec region.

Following the successful completion of Phase 1, the company is poised to embark on an extensive exploration program aimed at further delineating lithium mineralization targets within the project area.

The Phase 2 survey will encompass detailed prospecting of surface outcrops and extensive soil sampling, with depths penetrating to the C-layer, to assess for lithium presence above buried pegmatites. The program will extend to previously unexplored blocks, including Firebird, adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals project to the south, and the recently acquired Corvette Lake claims, situated on the eastern edge of Corvette Lake.

Mark Ferguson, CEO of Arbor, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming exploration efforts, stating, “We are excited to advance to the next phase of exploration at our Jarnet Lithium project. The Phase 2 program represents a significant step towards unlocking the project’s potential and furthering our understanding of lithium mineralization in the region.”

Arbor remains committed to employing industry best practices to ensure environmentally sound exploration activities. The company places high importance on working collaboratively with local communities and indigenous groups, respecting their perspectives and incorporating their input into the exploration process.

The Phase 2 exploration program is scheduled to commence in June 2024, with the highest priority targets earmarked for diamond drilling in the Fall of 2024. Further updates on the Company’s progress and exploration results will be provided as details are determined.

The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.

