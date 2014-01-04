Aris Mining pegs Toroparu at 115 Mt of 1.45 g/t gold M+I, Guyana

Share this article

Aris Mining Corp. [ARIS-TSX; TPRFF-OTCQX] has released an updated mineral resource estimate for the 100%-owned Toroparu project in Guyana, effective Feb. 10, 2023. Aris Mining will file an updated technical report in support of the 2023 MRE within 45 days of this news release.

Neil Woodyer, CEO of Aris Mining, commented: “Following completion of the GCM Mining and Aris Gold merger in September 2022, Aris Mining started a re-evaluation process for the Toroparu Project and reduced the previously planned expenditures until the development plan is fully defined. Today, we are reporting the results of the updated mineral resource estimate which is based on a new detailed structural analysis and updated geological model. The Aris Mining team has confirmed that Toroparu is a large-scale gold-copper deposit with an updated measured and indicated resource estimate of 5.4 million ounces of gold and 118 thousand tonnes of copper, and an inferred resource estimate of 1.2 million ounces of gold. We are progressing additional studies to update, fully define, and optimize the development plan.”

The Toroparu resource estimate is Measured Resources of 42.4 Mt of 1.45 g/t gold for 1,975,000 ounces. Indicated Resources are 72.5 Mt of 1.45 g/t gold for 3,398,000 ounces. Measured & Indicated Resources stand at 115.0 Mt of 1.45 g/t gold for 5,373,000 ounces with Inferred Resourvces totalling 21.2 Mt of- 1.71 g/t gold for 1,168,000 ounces.

Aris Mining is a Canadian company led by an executive team with a track record of creating value through building globally relevant mining companies. In Colombia, Aris Mining operates several high-grade underground mines at its Segovia Operations and the Marmato Mine, which together produced 235,000 ounces of gold in 2022. Aris Mining also operates the Soto Norte joint venture, where environmental licensing is advancing to develop a new underground gold, silver and copper mine. In Guyana, Aris Mining is advancing the Toroparu Project, a gold/copper project. Aris Mining plans to pursue acquisition and other growth opportunities to unlock value creation from scale and diversification.





