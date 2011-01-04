Arizona Metals drills 2.54% CuEq over 100.9 metres at Kay mine project, Arizona

Share this article

Arizona Metals Corp. [AMC-TSXV; AZMCF-OTCQX] reported results of 17 recently completed drill holes at its 100%-owned Kay mine project 50 miles north of Phoenix, Yavapai County, Arizona. An additional 11 holes are pending.

Marc Pais, CEO, commented: “The drill results from the Kay Mine Project released today continue to demonstrate that the deposit is open for expansion in all directions, with numerous wide intervals of both high-grade gold and copper-rich sulphide mineralization. Hole 57C, which hit 100.9 metres at 2.5% CuEq, has extended the wide hinge zone about 30 metres north, where it is also open for further extension at depth.

“We have drilled approximately 56,000 meters at Kay to date, with each hole solidifying our opinion that this is one of the very few large precious-metals rich VMS deposits not yet mined, and more importantly, is potentially part of a much larger mineralized system that has yet to be explored. Drilling is currently underway to test the Central Target, located 300 metres west of Kay, and permitting is in progress for roads and pads to test the Western Target, located 1,000 metres west of Kay.”

Drill hole KM-22-57C returned 100.9 metres at 2.5% CuEq (Copper Equivalent), including 8.5 metres at 8.6% CuEq and also 5.3 metres at 6.6% CuEq. This step-out hole to the north was drilled deep into the middle portion of the deposit, above the 42 series of holes. A very thick intercept showing excellent continuity between holes 57B above, 42A below, and 57 to the south, and extending mineralization about 30 m north of hole 48.Mineralization is open to the north and at depth here.

KM-22-62 returned 46.2 metres at 3.9 g/t AuEq, including 1.8 metres at 17.1 g/t AuEq and 6.8 metres at 10.3 g/t AuEq. KM-22-62A returned 61.4 metres at 3.5 g/t AuEq, including 9.3 metres at 6.7 g/t AuEq and 8.8 metres at 5.3 g/t AuEq.

KM-22-62B returned 8.5 metres at 2.3% CuEq and 17.6 metres at 2.0% CuEq. KM-22-62C returned 16.8 metres at 1.7 g/t AuEq and 15.5 metres at 2.7% CuEq, including 5.3 metres at 5.0% CuEq).

This series of four holes filled in the broad 110 by 170-metre area in the south-central part of the deposit, between holes 24, 40, and 60 on the north and holes 9, 10, and 35 on the south. These holes show excellent continuity of thick mineralization in this area.

KM-22-63 returned 0.9 metres at 4.8% CuEq. The deepest intercept in the deposit, about 160 metres downdip of KM-21-42C. Although narrow, the intercept is relatively high in grade, suggesting additional potential at depth.

Holes 64 through 69 tested the downward extension of the North zone drilled in the Phase 1 program, in the upper northern portions of the deposit. Although the pattern is not yet clear, several relatively thick intercepts in this area indicate the presence of one or more thickened fold hinges extending downward from hole 13, to be further delineated with additional drilling.

KM-21-64 returned 8.1 metres at 2.0% CuEq. This hole showed significant thicknesses of mineralization in the 130-metre gap between holes 29 and 34. KM-21-66 returned 30.5 metres at 1.0% CuEq. This hole demonstrated good continuity between holes 12 to the north and 21A to the south

KM-22-71 and 71A stepped out north in the central part of the deposit, extending considerable thicknesses of mineralization in this direction. KM-22-71 returned 17.3 m at 0.7% CuEq and 10.8 metres at 3.3% CuEq, including 3.7 metres at 6.6% CuEq).

KM-22-72 returned 22.6 metres at 1.0% CuEq, including 2.0 metres at 2.8% CuEq).

Fills-in mineralization to the south of hole 40 and north of hole 9, demonstrated good continuity in the southern parts of the deposit just below midway vertically.

With the assays released today, the company has completed a total of 56,000 metres at the Kay Mine since inception of drilling. The company is fully-funded to complete the remaining 19,000 metres planned for the Phase 2 program with the priority focus areas for upcoming drilling as well as an additional 76,000 metres in the upcoming Phase 3 program which will be used to test the numerous parallel targets heading West of Kay and the Northern and Southern Extensions of the Kay deposit.

