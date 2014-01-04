Arras Minerals drills 0.4% CuEq over 603.7 metres at Beskauga, Kazakhstan

Share this article

Arras Minerals Corp. [ARK-TSXV] reported assay results from holes Bg22021, Bg22022, Bg22016, Bg22018 and Bg22019 from the continuing drill program at the Beskauga copper-gold deposit and surrounding area, northeastern Kazakhstan.

Highlights: Bg22021 returned 603.7 metres of mineralization grading 0.40% copper equivalent (CuEq) (0.24 g/t gold (Au), 0.19% copper (Cu) and 0.86 g/t silver (Ag)) starting at 136 metred, including 317.6 metres grading 0.55% CuEq (0.35 g/t Au, 0.25% Cu and 1.05 g/t Ag) starting at 351 m depth downhole.

Consistent mineralization was seen for the entire length of hole Bg22021 (739.7 m) and further defines a high-grade core to the Beskauga deposit within a lower-grade halo.

Bg22022 returned 546.9 m of mineralization grading 0.14 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) (0.12 g/t gold, 0.01% copper and 0.1 g/t silver) starting at 31.1 metres to the end of the drill hole, including 65 metres grading 0.44 g/t AuEq (0.41 g/t Au, 0.02% Cu and 0.2 g/t Ag) starting at 105 m depth downhole; and 34 mietres grading 0.3 g/t AuEq (0.28 g/t Au, 0.01% Cu and 0.13 g/t Ag) starting at 243 m depth downhole.

Tim Barry, CEO, commented: “Drilling at Beskauga continues to deliver near-surface, broad intervals of significant copper-gold mineralization. Hole Bg22021 also included two zones of high-grade mineralization, including 26 metres at 1.01% copper equivalent and another zone of 18 metres at 1.41% copper equivalent. These grades are indicative of high-grade zones found throughout the deposit which we continue to review as we explore for the core of this very extensive system.”

Bg22021 was designed as an infill in an untested zone between Arras drill holes Bg21008 and Bg21004 and further tested the eastern boundary of the potassic-altered monzodiorite intrusion (magnetic bullseyes) at Beskauga main Cu-Au deposit. Drill hole also targeted deeper extension of mineralization based on the defined steep SW plunge of Beskauga Main Cu-Au mineralization.

Bg22022 was collared as a step back hole on fence of holes Bg22011 and Bg22013 200 metres SW of Bg22013. Tested the continuity and geometry of the strong Au mineralization in these earlier holes and potential of NW-SE striking magnetic low corridor.

Bg22019 was designed as a 200-metre step back to the SW from drilled hole Bg22016 with aim to test continuation of phyllic altered Diorite hosting Quartz-Pyrite veining intersected in hole Bg22016. Testing strong magnetic low anomaly corresponding with interpreted phyllic magnetite destructive alteration starting from top to the bottom of proposed hole and testing chargeability high anomaly.

Bg22018 was drilled at angle of -65 degrees toward northeast to test anomalous KGK copper values going up to 0.47% and 0.15 g/t Au, and to test demagnetized zone surrounding several discreet mag highs.

Bg22016 was drilled approximately 1 km west of the Beskauga Main deposit with aim to test magnetic low and chargeability high anomalies, and anomalous As, Cu, Au, Bi and Mo values in historical KGK drilling.

Arras is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the option agreement on the Beskauga copper and gold project.

