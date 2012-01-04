Artemis Gold project blessed ahead of construction

10 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Artemis Gold Inc.  [ARTG-TSXV] said a blessing ceremony has been performed at its Blackwater Gold Project in central British Columbia. The project is located on the traditional territories of the Lhoosk’uz Dene Nation and the Ulkatcho First Nation.

“The cultural significance of the blessing ceremony is to clear negative energy and welcome positive energy, preparing the Blackwater site for the start of construction activities with the start of early works expected to commence in September, 2022,’’ Artemis said in a press release. “The ceremony gives thanks to the land for the opportunities and gifts that it has provided.’’

On Thursday, Artemis shares eased 0.84% or $0.04 to $4.74 and now trade in a 52-week range of $7.93 and $3.70.

The Blackwater project is located in central B.C. approximately 160 kilometres southwest of Prince George and 446 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. It is accessible by a major highway and access/service roads.

Artemis bought the Blackwater Project from New Gold Inc. (NGD-TSX, NYSE American) in August, 2020.

The Project schedule maintains an estimated first gold pour date of the first half of 2024, consistent with the updated feasibility study dated September, 2021.

The company has said it plans to develop the project in three stages, a move that would entail targeting a higher-grade zone of near surface mineralization in the southern half of the open pit in the first seven years, supporting a shorter payback period and higher IRR. It said this approach would reduce the initial capital expenditures to $592 million.

The phased approach provides the opportunity to build the Blackwater project into a new 250,000 ounce per year gold operation, growing to more than 400,000 ounces annually with growth financed from free cash flow, the company has said.

“Artemis recognizes that the Blackwater mine site is located within the traditional territories of the Lhoosk’uz Dene Nation and the Ulkatcho First Nation,’’ said Artemis Chairman and CEO Steven Dean. “The blessing ceremony was performed by the Chiefs, Elders and younger people of the Lhoosk’uz Dene Nation and the Ulkatcho First Nation,” he said.

“The Artemis team was proud to participate in the blessing ceremony and grateful to the Lhoosk’uz Dene Nation and the Ulkatcho First Nation for their partnership as we move forward with the development of the Blackwater Project.”

Artemis said an economic study indicates that Blackwater could deliver $2.3 billion in provincial government revenues over the life of the project and provide 825 jobs during the construction and expansion phases.

The study envisages $13.2 billion in added value in B.C. from an operation that is expected to consist of an open pit gold and silver mine that will begin life with a nominal milling rate of 15,000 tonnes per day or 5.5 million tonnes per year.

“The results of the economic impact study confirm what the development of the Blackwater Gold Project will deliver as a new economic engine for central British Columbia and Canada,’’ said Dean. He said the project has the potential to economically contribute to local, provincial and federal levels for more than 25 years.


Share this article

More Stories

Satori drills 29.06 g/t gold over 5.85 metres at Tartan Lake, Manitoba

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Tudor drills 1.12 g/t AuEq over 1,497.5 metres at Treaty Creek, British Columbia

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Kesselrun drills 49.5 g/t gold over 1 metre at Huronian, Ontario

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Abrasilver drills 196 g/t AgEq over 43.5 metres at Diablillos, Argentina

15 hours ago Staff Writer

Green Battery up 23% on Quebec graphite results

15 hours ago Staff Writer

Lithium South drills up to 772 mg/L lithium at Hombre Muerto North, Argentina

1 day ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Artemis Gold project blessed ahead of construction

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Satori drills 29.06 g/t gold over 5.85 metres at Tartan Lake, Manitoba

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Tudor drills 1.12 g/t AuEq over 1,497.5 metres at Treaty Creek, British Columbia

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Kesselrun drills 49.5 g/t gold over 1 metre at Huronian, Ontario

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Abrasilver drills 196 g/t AgEq over 43.5 metres at Diablillos, Argentina

15 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.