Artemis Gold updates Blackwater Mine, British Columbia

Artemis Gold Inc. [TSXV: ARTG] provided an update on progress at the Blackwater gold mine, located approximately 160 km southwest of Prince George and 446 km northeast of Vancouver, central British Columbia. The project is accessible by major highway and access/service roads.

The company has experienced unexpected delays with the configuration of and communication within the process control network and encountered constrained vendor availability during the holiday season. As a result, the company has not yet completed final commissioning of the wet plant and now expects to commence processing of ore through the ball mill and first gold pour in January 2025.

Artemis Gold’s current focus is the construction of the Blackwater Mine. The project is one of the largest capital investments in central British Columbia in over a decade. The first pour of gold and silver at Blackwater is targeted in January 2025.

