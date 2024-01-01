Artemis Gold updates Blackwater Mine, British Columbia

22 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Artemis Gold Inc. [TSXV: ARTG] provided an update on progress at the Blackwater gold mine, located approximately 160 km southwest of Prince George and 446 km northeast of Vancouver, central British Columbia. The project is accessible by major highway and access/service roads.

The company has experienced unexpected delays with the configuration of and communication within the process control network and encountered constrained vendor availability during the holiday season. As a result, the company has not yet completed final commissioning of the wet plant and now expects to commence processing of ore through the ball mill and first gold pour in January 2025.

Artemis Gold’s current focus is the construction of the Blackwater Mine. The project is one of the largest capital investments in central British Columbia in over a decade. The first pour of gold and silver at Blackwater is targeted in January 2025.


Share this article

More Stories

SSR Mining hits 5-million-ounce milestone at Marigold

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Eminent Gold updates Hot Springs Range Project, Nevada

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Alpayana launches Sierra Metals takeover bid

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Auric Minerals to explore Route 500 uranium project, Labrador

24 hours ago Staff Writer

Marimaca Copper advances on Chile drilling news

2 days ago Staff Writer

Nevada King Gold reviews 2024 Atlanta Project, Nevada

2 days ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Artemis Gold updates Blackwater Mine, British Columbia

22 hours ago Staff Writer

SSR Mining hits 5-million-ounce milestone at Marigold

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Eminent Gold updates Hot Springs Range Project, Nevada

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Alpayana launches Sierra Metals takeover bid

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Auric Minerals to explore Route 500 uranium project, Labrador

24 hours ago Staff Writer
×