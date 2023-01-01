Arya Resources drills 3.5 Kg/t copper, 6.1 Kg/t nickel and 0.247 Kg/t cobalt over 36.5 metres at Dunlop, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Arya Resources Ltd. [TSXV-RBZ] has received results for its fall drill program on its Dunlop Ni-Cu project in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The program consisted of 8 drill holes totalling 1,045 metres and was completed between December 7 and 17, 2023.

Drill Hole AR 23-007 intersected, starting from 16 metres: 35.50 metres of 0.32% copper, 0.39% nickel, and 161 g/t cobalt, including 0.41% Cu, 0.52% Ni and 195 g/t Co over 17 metres.

Drill Hole 008 intersected, starting from 18.5 m: 36.5 m of 0.35% Cu, 0.61% Ni and 247 g/t of Co, including 0.64% Cu, 1.35% Ni and 518 g/t Co over 9.7 m.

The project is located 37km north of La Ronge via Provincial Highway 102 and then an 8km bush road heading west to Nemeiben Lake provides excellent access. A powerline runs along Provincial Highway 102 and would provide easy access to hydro for the project site.

The drill program was designed to test favourable Nickel-Copper targets identified within the historic Dunlop Ni-Cu Zone identified at the East Zone-the mineralization showed continuity and appears to be of similar nature to the zone intersected in the historic drilling, 3-5% disseminated and blebby pyrrhotite with trace to 1% pentlandite and chalcopyrite. Locally, on a meter scale, sulphide content increases to 30%.

Previous drilling in 1960-1980 identified a historical deposit totalling 18.11 million tonnes of Ni, and Cu mineralization of which 12.83 million tonnes were considered able to be mined as an open pit and the balance by underground mining. Grades ranged from 0.55% Ni – 1.46% Ni and 0.15% Cu – 0.39% Cu with assays of up to 0.35% Cr and 0.15% Co.

Haultain Uranium Property – Athabasca Basin: The company also owns early-stage uranium claims near the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan: 20,625 acres in Key Lake McArthur River Uranium-Corridor less than 50km from a mill. Several Uranium mining companies are drilling the Key Lake / Mc Arthur River Uranium Corridor. Projected strike of the P-2 Thrust fault which hosts the McArthur River Uranium mine in the Athabasca basin, extends onto the property. Basement hosted Uranium deposit(s) could be coming to surface outside the current limits of the Athabasca basin, where the property is located. A very Large Mag low runs through the middle of the property. The company plans to conduct exploration work in 2024 in preparation for defining follow-up Uranium drill targets.

Share this article