Aton Resources samples 36.2 g/t gold at Abu Marawat, Egypt

Aton Resources Inc. [AAN-TSXV] reported the latest results from surface sampling programs at its Zeno and Semna regional target areas on the 100%-owned Abu Marawat concession in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Highlights: A total of 106 selective grab samples were collected from Zeno and the Semna regional prospect areas.

The Semna regional samples were taken in a wide and previously unsampled area to the southeast of the historic Semna gold mine, which has been heavily exploited by artisanal miners in recent times, and the Zeno samples were taken from new artisanal workings where newly and/or more deeply exposed mineralized structures had previously been sampled at or near surface; 34 samples were collected from the Zeno prospect area, and returned assays including 36.20 g/t gold, 15.30 g/t gold and 14.15 g/t giold. Three more samples also returned assays greater than 10 g/t gold, and a further three samples also returned assays greater than 5 g/t gold.

Seventy-two samples were collected from the Semna regional prospect area, and returned assays including 25.70 g/t gold, 16.55 g/t gold and 15.20 g/t gold. Four more samples returned assays greater than 10 g/t gold, and a further six samples returned assays greater than 5 g/t gold.

The structural orientations and style of mineralization at both prospects bear similarities to those observed at the nearby Semna gold mine. This sampling program significantly expands the area of mineralized veins and structures in the broader Semna-Zeno area.

“We are very pleased with another set of impressive sampling results from the Semna and Zeno areas, which significantly expands the area of known mineralization, as well as helping us to better understand the distribution of the mineralization and its structural controls. The entire Semna-Zeno regional area is a very high priority target for us, and we have now started RC drilling at Semna, and expect to start drilling at Zeno in the middle of August,” said Tonno Vahk, Interim CEO. “We continue to push ahead, and remain firmly on track to submit our application for the mining licence at Abu Marawat in the coming weeks.”

The company recently undertook several surface sampling programs, as part of its preparation and planning activities for the ongoing regional RC exploration drilling program started in May 2023 and also to guide future exploration activities. Samples from the surface sampling program have returned assays up to and including 67.5 g/t gold from Abu Gaharish, 54.9 g/t gold from Bohlog, and 27.6 g/t gold from Semna and 104.5 g/t gold from Zeno.

Sampling was undertaken at the Zeno prospect area, located approximately 12 km north of the Rodruin mineral deposit and 4 km west of the old Semna gold mine. Artisanal miners have been very active in the general Zeno area.

Aton has recently completed a follow-up program of selective grab sampling at Zeno, in areas previously sampled in 2018, but which have recently been exploited by artisanal miners.

Of the 34 samples taken during the current program 6 (18% of the samples) returned assays greater than 10 g/t gold, 9 (26%) returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au, and 28 in total (82%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t gold.

The current sampling program has considerably expanded the mineralized area and understanding of the mineralization at the Zeno prospect. An additional program of selective grab sampling and mapping was completed in the regional Semna area.

Of the 72 samples taken in the current program 7 (10% of the samples) returned assays greater than 10 g/t gold, 13 (18%) returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au, and 42 in total (58%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t gold.

The current sampling program has considerably expanded the area of known mineralization away from the historic Semna gold mine, and has confirmed the presence of multiple previously unidentified high grade gold bearing veins and structures, up to several hundreds of metres long, throughout the regional Semna area.

Aton Resources is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Abu Marawat covers 447.7 km2 and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

