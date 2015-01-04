Aya Gold releases update following Morocco earthquake

19 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [AYA-TSX] has released an update on the situation in Morocco following an earthquake on September 8, 2023 that killed almost 2,500 people, according to published reports.

On Monday, the company said employees and contractors a its Zgounder Silver Mine in Morocco are safe and that no injury was recorded at the mine.

Initial inspections have not revealed any infrastructure damage at the Zgounder mine. As a precautionary measure, the company suspended Zgounder operations for 24 hours to facilitate a geotechnical assessment of the mine and its infrastructure.

A BBC report said Friday’s earthquake, the country’s deadliest in 60 years, struck below villages in the High Atlas Mountains south of Marrakesh.

“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of life caused by the earthquake and send our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Morocco,’’ said Aya President and CEO Benoit La Salle. “Our health and operations team were immediately mobilized and have provided targeted support to the Taroudant area under the direction of local authorities since the disaster occurred.’’

Aya operates mining and milling facilities at its Zgounder Silver Mine, an 85%/15% joint venture between an Aya subsidiary and the Office National de Hydrocarbures et des Mines of the Kingdom of Morocco (ONHYM). Zgounder is forecast to produce 1.7-1.9 million ounces of silver this year.

The company’s mining portfolio also includes the Boumadine polymetallic deposit, which is located in the Anti-Atlas Mountains of Eastern Morocco. This project is also held in a joint venture with ONHYM, with Aya retaining an 85% ownership stake.

Back in February, 2022, Aya announced positive results from a feasibility study which examined a proposed expansion of Zgounder from 700 to 2,700 tonnes per day. The expansion outlines a combined open pit and underground mining operation over the projected 11-year life of mine period.

The study envisaged a 394% increase in annual silver production to 7.9 million ounces by 2024, driving revenue up 364% to US$172 million by 2024 from US$37 million in 2021. With capital expenditures pegged at US$139.4 million, the first gold pour resulting from the expansion is expected by the first quarter of 2024.

The company said the study was supported by an initial proven and probable reserve estimate of 8.59 million tonnes grading 257 g/t silver or 71 million ounces. That material positions Zgounder among the highest-grade silver projects globally, the company has said.

When the study was released, Aya said significant upside potential exits within and surrounding the Zgounder mineralized system, which remains open at depth to the granite. In the short term, Aya said it aims to expand resources at depth and along strike in addition to discovering regional resources within trucking distance of the mine.

On September 8, 2023, Aya shares closed at $7.90. The shares are trading in a 52-week range of $11.39 and $6.59.


Share this article

More Stories

LithiumBank Announces Intellectual Property License Agreement with G2L Greenview Resources Inc. for Direct Lithium Extraction Technology, Pilot Plant Testing and Commercialization

15 hours ago Resource World

Aris Mining produces 19,406 ounces of gold at Segovia in August, Colombia

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Cassiar Gold updates exploration program, British Columbia

18 hours ago Staff Writer

G2 Goldfields drills 32 g/t gold over 6.7 metres at Oko, Guyana

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Mayfair Gold drills 1.44 g/t gold over 49.5 metres at Fenn-Gib, Ontario

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Roscan Gold drills 3.44 g/t gold over 31 metres at Mankouke West, Mali

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

LithiumBank Announces Intellectual Property License Agreement with G2L Greenview Resources Inc. for Direct Lithium Extraction Technology, Pilot Plant Testing and Commercialization

15 hours ago Resource World

Aris Mining produces 19,406 ounces of gold at Segovia in August, Colombia

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Cassiar Gold updates exploration program, British Columbia

18 hours ago Staff Writer

G2 Goldfields drills 32 g/t gold over 6.7 metres at Oko, Guyana

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Mayfair Gold drills 1.44 g/t gold over 49.5 metres at Fenn-Gib, Ontario

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.