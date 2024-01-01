Aya Gold & Silver commissioning Zgounder mill, Morocco

Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [TSX-AYA; OTCQX-AYASF] has begun commissioning activities at its new 2,000-tonne-per-day mill at the Zgounder silver mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights: Zgounder expansion is over 95% complete. Pre-commissioning activities are ongoing in the main process plant areas, including the grinding circuit and the silver refinery as part of the commissioning process.

Tests are being conducted on the ball mill, which is running without loads. Energization of the silver furnace and systems checks is completed. Conveyors have been energized and tested. The retort and ventilation have been energized.

Pre-commissioning of the renewable-energy power line is near-complete for energization in the coming days. Operations commissioning team is fully mobilized and readiness activities are progressing in-line with our plan.

The mine is on track for mill ore feed in early Q3-2024. The mine’s electrical substation is complete. The stockpile now holds over 275,000 tonnes of medium-grade material, in preparation for full-scale commissioning, and in line with our start-up target.

Commissioning of the underground electrification, mobile maintenance workshop, and ventilation systems is completed.

“We are excited to highlight Zgounder’s move from construction to commissioning,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “When commissioned and combined with the current plants, Zgounder expanded operations will deliver LOM average production of 7 million silver ounces per year at a low quartile cost. So far, commissioning is proceeding to plan with all systems performing as expected. With physical completion at 95% and capital expenditures on the project winding down, we are approaching an exciting inflection point when we expect to see Zgounder investment begin to yield meaningful cash flow and shareholder returns.”

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

