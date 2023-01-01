Aya Gold & Silver drills 1,846 g/t silver over 7 metres at Zgounder mine, Morocco

Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [TSX-AYA; OTCQX-AYASF] reported high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill program at the Zgounder silver mine in Morocco.

Key highlights (all intersections are in core lengths): From surface, diamond drill hole ZG-23-54 intercepted 1,846 g/t silver over seven metres, including five metres at 2,095 g/t Ag; and ZG-23-35 intercepted 683 g/t Ag over 15 metres, including six metres at 1,221 g/t Ag.

In the central zone from the 1,950 m level: Hole ZG-SF-23-055 intercepted 672 g/t Ag over 7.5 m near the granite contact. Hole DZG-SF-23-292 intercepted 2,430 g/t Ag over 4.5 m, including 4,174 g/t Ag over 2.5 m.

Hole ZG-SF-23-038 intercepted 675 g/t Ag over 14 m, including 951 g/t Ag over seven m. Hole TD28-23-1950-752 intercepted 858 g/t Ag over 12 m, including 1,905 g/t Ag over 4.8 m.

In the central zone from the 1,925 m level: Hole ZG-SF-23-056 intercepted 391 g/t Ag over 11.5 m near the granite contact. In the central zone from the 2,100 m level: Hole YAKD-23-2100-202 intercepted 1,005 g/t Ag over 30 m, including 2,354 g/t Ag over 12 m.

“Today’s results, including holes ZG-23-54 and DZG-SF-23-292, further validate the very-high-grade nature of Zgounder, while holes ZG-SF-23-055 and ZG-SF-23-056 confirm mineralization near the granite contact,” said Benoit La Salle, president and CEO. “Importantly, these initial results outline significant down-plunge extensions of the deposit and continue to return thick, high-grade intercepts. Four underground rigs are now mobilized, with the objective of expanding mineral resources at depth.”

Included in this release are results for 249 holes, which include 114 underground diamond drill holes, 35 surface diamond drill holes, 61 T28 holes and 39 YAK holes (T28 and YAK – percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today’s results, refer to original press release.

Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder silver mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit gold project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Share this article