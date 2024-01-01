Aya Gold & Silver drills 2,055 g/t silver over 4.8 metres at Zgounder mine, Morocco

Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [TSX-AYA; OTCQX-AYASF] released high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder silver mine in Morocco.

Key highlights (all intersections are in core lengths): In the central zone from the 1,950-metre level, Hole ZG-SF-24-107 intercepted 1,459 g/t silver over 5.5 metres, including 3,086 g/t Ag over 2.5 m.

In the western zone from the 2,000-metre level, Hole DZG-SF-24-018 intercepted 902 g/t Ag over 11.0 m, including 1,453 g/t Ag over 6.5 m. Hole DZG-SF-24-025 intercepted 1,548 g/t Ag over 4.0 metres, including 5,794 g/t Ag over 1.0 m.

In the eastern zone from the 2,075 m level, Hole T28-24-2075-122 intercepted 1,458 g/t Ag over 9.6 m, including 2,804 g/t Ag over 4.8 m. Hole T28-24-2075-123 intercepted 2,055 g/t Ag over 4.8 m, including 3,924 g/t Ag over 2.4 m.

In the central zone from the 1,950 m level, Hole YAKD-24-1950-015 intercepted 465 g/t Ag over 20.4 m, including 1,393 g/t Ag over 3.6 m.

Exploration holes near the granite contact: ZG-SF-23-076 intercepted 594 g/t Ag over 3.0 m. ZG-SF-24-096 intercepted 780 g/t Ag over 2.0 m. ZG-SF-24-102 intercepted 524 g/t Ag over 3.0 m. ZG-SF-24-110 intercepted 375 g/t Ag over 7.5 m and 1,108 g/t Ag over 1.5 m. ZG-SF-24-115 intercepted 1,177 g/t Ag over 1.5 m. A total of 9,900 m of the 2024 underground exploration program drilled year to date.

“Today’s high-grade drill results, including holes DZG-SF-24-018 and DZG-SF-24-025, continue to confirm high-grade continuity of silver mineralization at Zgounder,” said Benoit La Salle, president and CEO. “Furthermore, we are pleased with the new silver-rich intercepts near the granite contact, demonstrating strong resource potential at depth at Zgounder. We currently have four underground rigs turning and expect more significant drill results in the coming months.”

Included in this release are results for 176 holes, which include 52 underground diamond drill holes, eight surface diamond drill holes, 100 T28 holes and 16 YAK holes (T28 and YAK – percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer).

Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder silver mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit gold project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

