Azimut Exploration drills deep at Elmer project, Quebec

Azimut Exploration Inc. [AZM-TSXV; AZMTF-OTC] reported new assay results from seven holes drilled on the Patwon gold zone on the 100%-owned Elmer property in the James Bay region of northern Quebec. The company has now reached one of the program’s initial goals by cutting wide mineralized intercepts at a vertical depth of 800 metres or more in several holes (ELM22-155, -157A and -158C) for which assay results are still pending.

The company has now drilled 36 holes (34 complete; two in progress) for 19,980 metres during this program, including 31 on Patwon (18,951 m) and five on surrounding targets (1,029 m). The results for the first 15 holes have already been reported. The results of the Patwon delineation program will be incorporated into a NI 43-101 compliant maiden mineral resource estimate.

Azimut is planning a significant summer core drilling program to test new targets in the vicinity of Patwon to follow up on the 507-hole reverse circulation drilling campaign (for 6,681 m) completed earlier this year. The company considers that the discovery potential for additional mineralized zones along strike from or subparallel to Patwon is excellent.

The Patwon Zone keeps displaying remarkable continuity from surface to a minimum vertical depth of 800 metres (about 900 metres along dip) where it remains open at depth and possibly along strike. The zone has been outlined over a strike length of nearly 600 metres, with an average estimated true width of 35 metres.

All deep holes drilled to date display wide, visibly mineralized intercepts (assays pending), including in Hole ELM22-155 (1,017 m) with intercepts from 833 to 997 metres (164 metres); ELM22-157A (1,017 m) with intercepts from 857 to 990 metres (133 m along the hole); and ELM22-158C (1,004.3 m) with intercepts from 843 to 942 metres (99 m along the hole). These preliminary observations support the expectation of a deep extent of the mineralized body;

Hole ELM22-151A returned 2.77 g/t gold over 8.25 metres (from 732.25 to 740.5 m), including 19.80 g/t gold over 0.55 metres; 15.30 g/t gold over 0.60 metres; 2.10 g/t gold over 54.90 metres (from 782.0 to 836.9 m), including 19.75 g/t gold over 1.20 metres; and 12.61 g/t gold over 3.90 metres.

Hole ELM22-146A returned 1.77 g/t gold over 12.75 metres (from 429.65 to 442.4 m), including 10.15 g/t gold over 0.5 metres; 3.45 g/t gold over 24.40 metres (from 457.7 to 482.10 m), including 15.43 g/t gold over 4.25 metres. Hole ELM22-148 returned 1.22 g/t gold over 54.40 metres (from 486.0 to 540.4 m), including 11.58 g/t gold over 3.50 metres.

Hole ELM22-149 returned 1.20 g/t gold over 26.55 metres (from 578.45 to 605.0 m) and 1.96 g/t gold over 7.35 metres (from 665.15 to 672.5 m). Hole ELM22-147 returned 1.91 g/t gold over 2.80 metres (from 348.2 to 351.0 m); 1.21 g/t gold over 21.00 metres (from 392.5 to 413.5 m), including 6.79 g/t gold over 1.95 metres.

Patwon’s core zone is characterized by grade multiplied by thickness factors above 50 based on estimated true widths. This factor (example: 5 g/t Agold multiplied by 10 metres = 50 GT) is commonly used in the mining industry to rank and compare mineralized intercepts. At Patwon, visible gold in drill core is generally a reliable predictor for GT factors close to or higher than 50. Of the 31 delineation holes drilled so far during the current program, 13 display visible gold grains.

The delineation drilling program is structured on a systematic spacing of 50-metre centres from surface to a depth of 500 metres, and 50-metre by 75-metre centres down to 800 metres. Patwon is thought to be open along strike, and additional holes will test this.

The Elmer property comprises 271.3 km2) over a 35-km strike length. The property lies 285 km north of the town of Matagami, 60 km east of the village of Eastmain and 5 km west of the paved Billy-Diamond Highway, a major all-season highway. The region benefits from excellent infrastructure, including significant road access, a hydroelectric power grid and airports.





