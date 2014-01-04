BCM Resources drills 0.66% Cu over 510 feet at Thompson Knolls, Utah

Share this article

BCM Resources Corp. [B-TSXV] provided an update to its shareholders on the progress at Thompson Knolls (TK) greenfield Cu-Au-Ag-Mo (copper-gold-silver-molybdenum) porphyry project in southwestern Utah, United States.

Phase 3 drilling at TK envisaged drilling of seven core holes. To date, four drill holes have been completed. Assay results have been received for three of these drill holes (TK7, TK8 and TK9). The highlight of the assay results is a significant mineral intercept of 510 feet (155.4 metres) at 0.66% copper, 0.12 g/t gold and 7.4 g/t silver in drill hole TK8, with eight sample intervals containing values greater than 1% copper over 80 feet (24.3 m).

President and CEO Dr. Sergei Diakov stated: “I am very excited about this very encouraging mineralized intercept in drill hole TK8 as it indicates significant potential for the TK project to host a sizable copper-gold porphyry system with skarn mineralization. We continue testing TK project potential focusing our exploration porphyry Cu expertise to vector-in on the discovery of the greenfield porphyry system copper core.

TK8 was collared between TK3 and TK5 drill holes. It was drilled vertically, reaching a downhole depth of 3,062.5 feet (933.45 m). The hole was designed to test the northwestern flank of the TK magnetic anomaly and continuity of mineralization from TK3. At 1,915 feet (583.7 m) depth, TK8 intercepted mineralized diopside-marble skarn oxidized to a 2,040 feet (621.8 m) depth and then encountered primary magnetite-chalcopyrite mineralization that was documented for an extended interval from 2,040 feet (621.8 m) to 3,050 feet (929.6 m), a total of 1,010 feet (307.8 m). Sampling returned assay results averaging 0.40% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au and 4.92 g/t Ag, including a more intensely mineralized interval from 2,040 feet (621.8 m) to 2,550 ft (777.2 m) of total 510 feet (155.4 m) at 0.66% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag, with eight sample intervals containing values greater than 1% Cu over 80 ft (24.3 m).

Drill hole TK7 was drilled vertically to a depth of 1,230 ft (375 m) and located south-southwest of hole TK3 which was drilled vertically to a depth of 2,641 feet (805 m) and designed to test the strong part of the TK magnetic anomaly. It reached a quartz-monzonite porphyry intrusion at 1,321 feet (402.6 m) carrying weak quartz-chalcopyrite mineralization in numerous thin quartz pyrite-chalcopyrite veinlets and rare quartz stockworks. Typical alteration developed includes: i) weak potassic (biotite-K-feldspar); ii) propylitic (chlorite) with magnetite and; iii) patchy argillic alteration. Copper grades in the sampled interval from 2,060 feet (627.9 m) to the bottom returned low copper metal values below 0.1%.

Drill hole TK9 located east-southeast of TK6 1,923 feet (586 m) away was drilled to a depth of 2,322.5 feet (707.9 m) and designed to test the northern edge of the TK magnetic anomaly in carbonate rocks. It encountered strongly silicified marbleized dolomites and limestones with some patchy quartz-magnetite-hematite breccia mineralization. Assay results were low copper grades below 0.1% Cu.

Drill hole TK10 was located east-southeast of TK9 1,585 feet (483 m) away to test the northern edge of the TK anomaly similarly to TK9. It was drilled vertically to a depth of 3,633 feet (1.107 m) in dolomitized marbles with no visual mineralization.

Drilling continues.

The company is currently actively advancing hole TK14 which is strategically located between holes TK3a and TK6. Hole TK14 is designed to test the northwestern extension of the TK magnetic anomaly both in carbonate rocks and underlying quartz-monzonite intrusion. Mineralized skarn lithologies have been intersected in TK14 so far and drilling is proceeding.

TK is located approximately 210 km southwest of Rio Tinto’s giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah.

BCM Resources is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the continued exploration of the Thompson Knolls porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo project. BCM also controls perspective copper, gold and molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia.

