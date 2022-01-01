Benjamin Hill drills encouraging gold and copper values at Sonora, Mexico

Share this article

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. [BNN-CSE; BNNHF-OTC] reported additional assay results from the Sonora gold project. This round of assays focused on mineralized structures in the El Fierro Zone at the 100%-optioned Sonora property 110 km north of Hermasillo, Sonora state, Mexico.

The drilling program explored for the presence and continuity of metallic mineralization found in outcroppings at surface in epithermal veins, skarn zones and hydrothermal breccias. BHM also tested for a possible magmatic source of mineralization as indicated by chargeability highs in the recent IP/Resistivity geophysical survey.

The El Fierro Zone area encompasses 958 hectares out of a total 6,391 hectares on the Project. Eleven exploratory drill holes totalling 1,589 metres were completed to test two vein systems and a skarn occurrence. The first vein system oriented in a northwest – southeast direction, dipping shallowly to the northeast and is mapped at surface approaching 1.2 km in length.

These veins are composed of quartz-barite with sulfides and primary oxides. The second vein system contains a sets of parallel vein breccias striking northeast to southwest and dipping steeply to the southeast. The veins are composed of quartz, with primary sulfides, primary oxides, and hydroxides. The second vein system is mapped at surface for 3.9 km. All the veins are hosted in granites and a volcano-sedimentary sequence.

The El Fierro Zone also hosts artisanal pits and shallow shafts, developed for the exploitation of quartz-barite veins-breccias containing copper mineralization.

The results of the program are very encouraging with drill holes SGB-22-19, SGB-22-20, SGB-22-21, SGB-22-23, SGB-22-26, SGB-22-27, and SGB-22-31 intersecting mineralized veins of the first vein system. Figure 2 shows a geological map and a projected cross section that illustrates a possible interpretation of vein continuity between boreholes.

Highlights include drill hole SGB-22-23 that returned 1.25 metres of 0.25% copper from 18.5 – 19.75 metres. SGB-22-24 returned 1.25 metres of 0.67% copper from 26.5 – 27.75 metres. SGB-22-26 returned 0.95 metres of 0.39 g/t gold from 4.35 – 5.3 metres, and a second intersection with an additional 1.5 metres of 0.25% copper from 4.35 – 8.0 metres, including 1.45 metres of 0.26% copper from 5.3 – 6.75 metres, 1.5 metres of 0.25% copper from 42.3 – 43.8 metres, and 0.95 metres with 0.39 g/t gold.

SGB-22-27 returned 1.7 metres of 0.25% copper from 52.85 to 54.55 metres, a second interval of 3.1 metres of 0.70% copper, with 1.1 metres of 1.44% copper from 90.8 – 93.9 metres.

Previously reported drill hole SGB-22-21 returned 3 metres of 3.54% copper, including 0.6 metres of 10% copper, 2.11 g/t gold and 52 g/t silver from 11.5 – 14.6 metres. Drill holes SGB-22-28, SGB-22-29 and SGB-22-30 intersected the second vein system which strikes north-east south-west and dips steeply to the southeast. Notably, drill hole SGB-22-30 cut several veins composed of quartz, sulfides, primary oxides and hydroxides.

Drill hole SGB-22-24 encountered disseminated copper oxide mineralization in a skarn. SGB-22-30 returned 0.4 metres of 4.42 g/t gold from 127.8 -128.2 metres and 0.45 metres of 0.55% copper and 0.4 g/t gold from 184.8 – 185.25 metres. SGB-22-31 returned 1.8 metres of 0.41% copper with 0.5 metres with 0.36 g/t gold.

Benjamin Hill Mining President Greg Bronson stated: “The El Fierro area hosts several prospective mineralized veins that have returned encouraging copper and gold assays from near surface intervals. Additionally, good gold assays at depth confirm a metals enriched hydrothermal system that merits further investigation.”

Benjamin Hill Mining’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.





