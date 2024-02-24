Benjamin Hill Mining identifies targets for drilling at Alotta Project, Yukon

Share this article

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. [CSE-BNN; OTCQB-BNNHF; FSE-5YZ0] announced the company has prioritized the initial target areas for drill testing this spring on the Alotta project, Yukon Territory. Currently, the company is proposing to complete up to five drill holes for a total of 2,500 metres as part of the continuation of the fall 2023 diamond drilling program that paused in November for the winter season.

The proposed holes will focus on several high priority and undrilled tested coincident geochemical/geophysical anomalies along a 4-km trend. Archer Cathro and Benjamin Hill have created a preliminary drill plan for the 2024 Alotta field program, to test for porphyry-style mineralization on the property. The strategy is designed to test the best drill targets based on merit. These areas are situated in closer proximity to the core area of coincident soil and geophysical anomalies with previous rock sampling confirming the occurrence of copper and gold mineralization.

Lorne Warner, President and P.Geo, stated, “We are very optimistic that this year’s drilling program will continue to or exceed last year’s drill results. In 2023 we started the first ever drilling program on the property, completing two drill holes resulting in the discovery of gold, copper and molybdenum porphyry style mineralization.”

The two primary targets on the property are the Payout and Severance Zones, located in the west-central and east-central parts of the property. These two zones have significant surface mineralization, which comprise highly anomalous gold, copper and molybdenum values from rock and soil samples. These targets represent the areas of the property with significant (>1 g/t gold) rock values on surface.

For preliminary drilling, a total of four holes are recommended to test surface mineralization and geophysical anomalies at depth. At both targets, the first hole is designed as a shallow angle hole to test the extent of mineralization directly beneath the prospective area, while the second is steeper to test for deeper mineralization and corresponding chargeability/resistivity anomalies present in the vicinity.

In a later drilling phase, the company has two additional drill targets to test. The Alimony Target is a significant 1200 m by 500 m molybdenum-gold soil anomaly that coincides with overlapping chargeability and resistivity anomalies. In the eastern part of the property, the Commission Target is defined by a 1,500 m by 1,000 m gold-copper-molybdenum soil anomaly, which corresponds to magnetic low to moderate response. A well constrained resistivity anomaly is present that coincides with strongly anomalous gold and copper soil values.

In November 2023 two drill holes were completed on the property which confirmed the porphyry style nature of mineralization. As announced February 24, 2024, Hole ALT-23-01 intercepted 211.65 metres of 0.46 g/t gold from the first ever diamond drill hole on the property.

The Alotta property consists of 96 mineral claims that cover approximately 1,926 hectares that is located 50 km southeast of Western Copper and Gold’s [TSX-WRN] Casino deposit. The Casino deposit is one of the most economic, greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world which is ranked as one of the top ten largest, undeveloped, copper-gold porphyry deposits in the world. Indicating strong investor support in the region, Western Copper and Gold recently announced on April 16, 2024 that they have upsized from $25 to $40 million a bought deal public offering.

Benjamin Hill holds a 40% interest in Aion Mining Corp. [CSE-AION], a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Share this article