Benton Resources completes phase 2 drilling at Great Burnt Project, Newfoundland

Benton Resources Inc. [TSXV-BEX] has successfully completed its phase 2 drill program, encompassing 15 holes for a total of 3,260 metres, at its Great Burnt project in Newfoundland. Results for the initial drill holes are expected shortly and will be released once received and compiled.

Highlights from phase 2 to date include: Successfully expanded the Great Burnt deposit 50 metres down plunge and along strike to the south; successfully demonstrated that the deposit is wide open for expansion; defined partial up dip and down dip limits of the main zone; and majority of drill holes intersected stringer, semi-massive and/or massive sulphide from 0.5 metres to 17.75 metres.

In addition, the company has engaged Eastern Geophysics to complete a Crone downhole pulse electromagnetic survey on seven drill holes for targeting of massive sulphides near the main zone over a 300 to 400 metre area. This includes surveying the two deepest holes completed by Benton to date to test for further expansion of the massive sulphide zone. Benton’s team continues to be excited about the excellent potential of Great Burnt project and the mobilization of the geophysical crew will commence this week.

Upon completion of the survey, the company will prepare for its phase 3 exploration program to begin in May-June, which will include drilling, trenching, surface sampling, prospecting, structural mapping, as well as soil and rock geochemistry sampling.

Benton’s president and CEO Stephen Stares stated: “This will be an exciting summer for Benton and its shareholders as we embark on our third drill program at Great Burnt in the coming weeks. We have a tremendous amount of work to do on this highly prospective and underexplored 25 km volcanic belt at Great Burnt. We remain confident that our upcoming aggressive ground exploration program will lead to additional discoveries at the project. We look forward to receiving assays results from this program and continuing to expand on this large copper-gold system in 2024.”

Benton is focused on advancing its Great Burnt project which has a mineral resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes at 3.21% copper Indicated and 482,000 at 2.35% copper Inferred. The project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known copper-gold-silver zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. The phase 1 drill program consisting of over 5,650 metres, completed in November, returned impressive results including 25.42 metres of 5.51% copper, including 9.78 metres of 8.31% copper and 1.00 metres of 12.70% copper from hole GB-23-12.

