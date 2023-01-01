Benton Resources drills 7.2% copper over 12.3 metres at Great Burnt project, Newfoundland

Share this article

Benton Resources Inc. [TSXV-BEX] is continuing to receive high-grade assay results from its recently completed 5,651-metre drill program at the Great Burnt copper deposit in south-central Newfoundland. The company has received an additional three drill holes, GB-23-06 to GB-23-08, further validating the high-grade nature of the deposit.

Highlights of these holes include drill hole GB-23-07, which intersected 12.3 metres grading 7.2% copper, 7.12 g/t silver and 0.05% cobalt. The company remains extremely encouraged by the continued success in drilling and looks forward to compiling and releasing further results once received. Benton is now in the process of planning its winter exploration program at Great Burnt to expand the deposit down dip and down plunge, where it remains open.

President and CEO Stephen Stares stated: “The copper grades intersected in drilling at the Great Burnt deposit are simply outstanding to date. In my career, I’ve not had the privilege to be involved in such a highly prospective project with tremendous upside potential. We are looking forward to our winter exploration program and expanding on this deposit.”

In addition to drilling, prospecting and soil geochemical sampling have also concluded to the north of the main Great Burnt deposit. Samples have been submitted for analysis and will be reported upon receipt. Extensive compilation of historical data is progressing.

