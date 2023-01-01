Benton Resources drills massive sulphides at Great Burnt Copper Deposit, Newfoundland

Share this article

Benton Resources Inc. [TSXV-BEX] announced that it has successfully expanded the Great Burnt deposit in south-central Newfoundland another 50 metres down plunge and along strike to the south, continuing to demonstrate that the deposit is wide open for expansion.

The Company has completed 12 holes for 2,630 metres in the Phase 2 drill program that was designed for infill definition of up dip and down dip limits, as well as expansion down plunge and along strike. Multiple intersections of stringer, semi-massive and massive sulphides have been intersected from 0.5 m to 17.75 m, including a 4.1-metre massive sulphide zone in hole GB-24-34 which is the deepest and most southern drill hole ever drilled in the deposit. An undercut hole is currently underway to test down dip of the intercept.

President and CEO Stephen Stares Stated, “This new drill intercept to the south indicates the significant potential that lies to the south and down plunge at Great Burnt. We are very excited that our team has expanded and proven that the VMS system is wide open and look forward to receiving assays results and continued success in this large copper-gold system.”

Benton is currently focused on advancing its high-grade copper-gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes of 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 of 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion.

Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. The Phase 1 drill program consisting of over 5,650 metres, completed in November, returned impressive results including 25.42 metres of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 metres of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 metre of 12.70% Cu from hole GB-23-12.

