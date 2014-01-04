Black Mammoth Metals identifies potential gold targets at Happy Cat property, Nevada

Share this article

Black Mammoth Metals Corp.’s [BMM-TSXV; LQRCF-OTC] 2022 ground gravity survey has been modelled and interpreted in conjunction with the recent UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) magnetic survey at the company’s 100%-owned Happy Cat gold property in South Ravenswood mining district, Nevada.

An approximate 4 km2 area is identified as a potential alteration zone where hydrothermal fluids may be present. The structural modelling suggests that the density of the alteration and its density contrast relative to the host rock is typical to that of alteration zones present at other Carlin-type deposits in northern Nevada.

The alteration encompasses an area where northerly trending high-angle faults intersect indicated nortwest-trending reactivated faults that are known to be of age and orientation as ore-controlling faults occurring at other Carlin-type deposits. Numerous intrusives intersect these faults and the structural models have identified two distinct types of magnetizations suggesting that approximately half of the intrusives occurred in the Cretaceous period with the other half being of the Tertiary period, all within the Happy Cat claims area.

The gravity and magnetic surveys cover the 12 km2 Happy Cat claims area. Geophysics-Minerals of Houston, Tex., completed the interpretation, including 2-D structural models, a suite of maps and a summary report.

The interpretation has identified new drill targets and the company intends to prioritize the drill targets within the alteration.

Black Mammoth has a 100% interest, subject to underlying royalties, in the Blanco Creek gold property in the Elk Creek mining district, central Idaho, which hosts three historic underground mines along 3,550 metres (11,644 feet) of strike on the northeast-trending regional Blanco shear zone.

Exploration by two previous operators identified a geological target for the Blanco Creek property in the order of 1.7 million to 2.48 million tons, grading 0.2 ounce/ton to 0.33 oz/ton gold (1.54 million to 2.24 million tonnes, grading 6.85 g/t to 11.31 g/t gold.

Share this article