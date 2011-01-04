Blackrock drills 702 g/t AgEq over 0.7 metres at Tonopah West, Nevada

Share this article

Blackrock Silver Corp. [BRC-TSXV; BKRRF-OTC; AHZ-FSE] reported drill results from the company’s continuing step-out and infill drilling programs on its 100%-controlled Tonopah West project located in west-central Nevada along the Walker Lane trend. Initial results successfully expand the Denver vein 1 km beyond the boundary of the April 2022 maiden resource estimate, effectively doubling the footprint of mineralization.

Highlights include core hole TXC22-052 that intersected 4.6 metres of the Denver vein grading 0.63 g/t gold and 148 g/t silver or 211 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq), including a 0.7-metre zone grading 1.89 g/t gold and 513 g/t silver or 702 g/t AgEq 1 km northwest of the DPB resource area.

Hole TXC22-052 has doubled the strike potential of the mineralized Tonopah West vein system; TXC22-054 was a 200-metre step-out to the west of the DPB resource area and returned 0.3 metres grading 1.81 g/t gold and 127 g/t silver or 308 g/t AgEq.

TXC22-051 and -053 intersected elevated gold and silver along with high values of copper, lead and zinc within the projected Denver vein zone. In-fill drilling has encountered quartz-vein stockwork and breccia zones that are within 200 metres of the surface on the southern edge of the DPB resource. Handheld XRF evaluation shows the zones are mineralized; however, assays are pending.

A granodiorite intrusive was drilled in TXC22-051 which may have spatial and genetic links to understanding the Tonopah district mineralization, elaborating on the structural architecture and ultimate upside potential of the system.

Andrew Pollard, President and CEO, stated, “As the highest-grade undeveloped silver project in the sector, initial results from our 2022 step-out drill program have more than doubled the mineralized footprint of the vein system on our Tonopah West project, alluding to substantial resource expansion potential. Drill hole TXC22-052 intercepted a thick, highly mineralized section of the Denver vein roughly one kilometre beyond our maiden resource envelope, indicating we’re still in the very early stages of defining Tonopah West’s full potential. With our resource expansion program roughly 50% complete, in-fill drilling has encountered a shallow new zone of stockwork quartz-veins and breccias that could point to near surface potential for the southern portion of the property, of which assays are pending at this time.”

Blackrock kicked off the 2022 exploration program with highly aggressive step-out drilling that was guided based on the company’s learnings from drilling out the Tonopah West resource (2.9M tonnes at a block-diluted grade of 446 g/t AgEq or 42.6 M oz of AgEq.

Core hole TXC22-052 intersected 4.6 metres of the Denver vein grading 0.63 g/t gold and 148 g/t Ag, or 211 g/t AgEq, including a 0.7-metre zone grading 1.89 g/t gold and 513 g/t silver, or 702 g/t AgEq. TXC22-052 is located one kilometre northwest of the northwest corner of the DPB resource area.

In-fill drilling started within the New Discovery area with core hole TXC22-056 through TXC22-060 having been completed and samples sent to the assay lab (assays pending). The drillholes are exploring for gold and silver mineralization that is within 200 metres of the surface. To date, drilling has encountered mineralization in the form of stockwork quartz veins and breccia zones associated with the Oddie Rhyolite intrusive. XRF investigation of the core shows elevated values for gold and silver indicating near surface potential for the mineralized system. Assays are pending at this time.

Core TXC22-061 was completed in DPB. In-fill drilling is currently in process within the Victor area.

On May 12, 2022, the company announced commencement of a fully funded drilling program. A total of 3,625 metres of core, 3,298 metres in pre-collar holes and 396 metres of RC drilling have been completed. The announced program has been expanded and is approximately 50% complete.





