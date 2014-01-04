Blue Lagoon drills 8.68 g/t gold over 3.55 metres at Dome Mountain, British Columbia

3 hours ago Staff Writer
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. [BLLG-CSE; BLAGF-OTCQB; 7BL-FSE] reported final results from the 2022 phase 2 drilling program on its 100%-owned year-round, road-accessible Dome Mountain gold project, located a short, 50-minute drive from Smithers, northwestern British Columbia.

Significant intersections from drill holes drilled along the western strike extension of the Boulder Vein, include:

DM-22-280 returned 8.68 g/t gold, 68.4 g/t silver and 0.27% copper over 3.55 metres including 24.40 g/t gold, 158.0 g.t silver, 0.50% copper over 0.60 metres.

DM-22-283 returned 7.28 g/t gold, 60.0 g/t silver and 0.94% copper over 3.87 metres, including 14.98 g/t gold, 78.5 g/t silver, 0.53% copper over 1.40 metres.

These drill holes were part of a series of holes to test the Boulder structure at depth (>200 metres from surface) and along strike to the west beyond the current (2021) resource model.

DM-22-280 intersected typical quartz-carbonate vein material within altered tuffs, mineralized with mainly pyrite and lesser chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena at a drill depth of 226 to 229.55 metres grading 8.68 g/t gold, 68.4 g/t silver and 0.27% copper over 3.55 metres including 24.40 g/t gold, 158.0 g/t silver, 0.50% copper over 0.60 metres. The vein orientation appears to be steeper in this area – greater than 70 degrees to the south.

DM-22-283 intersected two wide mineralized quartz-carbonate veins and strong clay-sericite altered zones, with the upper zone from 307 to 316 metres returning 3.69 g/t gold, 28.2 g/t silver, and 0.43% copper over 9 metres, including a higher grade core of 7.28 g/t gold, 60.0 g/t silver and 0.94% copper over 3.87 metres.

The lower zone was drilled from 349.30 to 364.45 metres, returning 1.97 g/t gold, 38.5 g/t silver and 0.39% copper over 15.15 metres, including 4.30 g/t gold, 80.0 g/t silver, and 0.79% copper over 4.27 metres. The lower zone also included a short interval (0.43m) of massive sulphides.

Previously released results (January 16, 2023) from shallow, up-dip drilling in this area included DM-22-263 (3.68 g/t gold and 37.4 g/t silver over 6.44 metres and including 1.24 metres of 15.10 g/t gold and 103 g/t silver) and DM-22-264 (7.76 g/t gold and 218.3 g/t silver over 1.82 metres and including 0.89 metres of 13.80 g/t gold and 345 g/t silver).


