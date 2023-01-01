Bonterra Resources drills 10.97 g/t gold over 10.1 metres at Desmaraisville South, Quebec

Share this article

Bonterra Resources Inc. [TSXV-BTR; OTCQX-BONXF; FSE-9BR2] reported the first drill results of its 15,000-metre drill program at its Desmaraisville South project, Quebec. Three diamond drill rigs have been mobilized on the project and are currently drill-testing several new geological and geophysical targets along with historical near surface gold mineralization along the edges of the O’Brien Syenite Intrusion.

Located within 3 km of the Bachelor Mill Complex, three different areas were drill tested for their near surface gold potential. These areas are located North, East, and South of the O’Brien Intrusive.

At the Southern Area, several new drill targets were generated from the reinterpretation of previously intersected gold-bearing structures. This reinterpretation was done with the use of the Bonterra drill hole database and the historical 3D models of high-grade gold intercepts drilled previously. Bonterra has drilled to date a total of 17 diamond drill holes (4,332 m) at the South Area.

Highlights include:10.97 g/t Au over 10.1 m, including 16.36 g/t Au over 4.7 m in hole BRDS-23-018; 4.79 g/t Au over 6.3 m, including 9.03 g/t Au over 1.5 m in hole BRDS-23-016; 2.65 g/t Au over 4.2 m in hole BRDS-23-016

Marc-Andre Pelletier, President and CEO, commented: “After entering into an earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. in the Urban-Barry camp, our Company has redirected its exploration efforts to focus on our 100%-owned Desmaraisville projects, which is close to where the Bachelor Mill Complex is situated. The current 15,000-metre drill program aims to explore new targets across our land package and validate our improved geological interpretation.

“The recent discovery of mineralized zones at Desmaraisville South supports our current understanding of the gold potential, indicating similarities to the Bachelor and Moroy deposits on the western side of the O’Brien Intrusive, located about 3 km from the Bachelor Mill. The ongoing drill program with three rigs, set to conclude this year, should provide valuable insights that will guide our future exploration strategy. It is to be noted that the nearby Bachelor Mine historically produced over 350,000 ounces of gold from two million tonnes at a grade of 5.0 g/t Au.”

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The company’s assets include the Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor gold deposits, which collectively hold 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories and 1.78 million ounces in the Inferred category.

In November 2023, the company entered into a earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. [TSX-OSK; OTC-OBNNF] for the Urban-Barry properties, which include the Gladiator and Barry deposits. Over the next three years, Osisko can earn a 70% interest by incurring $30 million in work expenditures. This strategic transaction highlights Bonterra’s dedication to advancing its exploration assets, marking a significant step towards development.

Share this article