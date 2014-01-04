Brigadier Gold details Nemaska2 lithium property

Share this article

Brigadier Gold Ltd. [BRG-TSXV; BGADF-OTCQB; B7LM-FSE] provided a comprehensive introduction to its newly acquired and 100%-controlled Nemaska2 lithium property, James Bay, Quebec.

Nemaska2 consists of 57 map-designated mining titles covering a total area of 3042.80 hectares and is located adjacent to Li-Ft Power Lithium Project, Critical Elements Lithium and ~23 km West of Nemaska Lithium (Whabouchi Project; 27.3Mt on proven and probable reserves), in northern Quebec, approximately 160 km east of James Bay, near the community of Nemaska.

Nemaska2 hosts at least 20 white pegmatite outcrops, each approximately 1,000 square metres in size.

The Quebec government carried out a large sampling program over Nemaska2 and the geological findings suggest these white pegmatites contain spodumene. Further exploration of the property has been recommended to identify possible additional pegmatite outcrops and spodumene occurrences.

“We are delighted to have closed the Nemaska2 transaction and have turned our attention to securing the best teams, equipment and technology available to quickly and effectively assess the lithium potential within the Property,” remarked Robert Birmingham, President and CEO. “Nemaska2 may be the most conveniently located property in the region for access, logistics and infrastructure, which will allow Brigadier to conduct its exploration programs and publish results in an efficient and timely manner.”

Nemaska2 hosts easily accessible on-site infrastructure including a powerline, aerodrome, railway and an accommodations camp. The property is bisected by the region’s primary east-west road and is ~5km by road from additional accommodations, fuel and supplies. A large portion of the property is also accessible by all season logging roads eliminating the need for any use of helicopters in reconnaissance, mapping, sampling or drilling.

The property and surrounding area have been the focus of sporadic exploration work since 1963. The first work, which was undertaken by the Government of Quebec, focused more on the geological and structural reconnaissance of the James Bay Region.

Based solely on its geological environment, the Property has the potential to host a number of deposit types. However, based on the known discoveries, two types of mineralization are possible on the Property: Type 4 (Magma-related mineralization) and Type 6 (Rare-Element LCT-type Pegmatite) with the major Whabouchi lithium deposit in the area.

The airborne magnetometric survey completed in the past by the Government Ministry shows the presence of several low magnetic anomalies likely corresponding with fractures or shear zones within the granitic Valiquette Pluton. These structures are generally favourable hosts for mineralization in precious metals (gold, silver), base metals and/or pegmatites.

The property is at an early stage of exploration with regional reconnaissance mapping and sediment sampling programs having been completed in the past. In spite of limited historical exploration at Nemaska2 it is a important prospect due to the presence of white pegmatites mapped in regional reconnaissancethe presence of anomalous values of Li and Cs obtained by the Ministry in regional till sampling and the existence of a major lithium deposit (Whabouchi) in the area

Brigadier has entered into a contract with RazorPitch Inc. to, on a non-exclusive basis, assist in improving visibility of the company to the investment community through the distribution of media on various online channels. Under the terms of the engagement, RazorPitch Inc. has been retained for one month, commencing March 20, for a total of US$7,500.





