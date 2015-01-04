Brixton Metals drills 0.52% CuEq over 855 metres at Thorn, British Columbia

Share this article

Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] reported the first 2023 drill results from its Camp Creek copper porphyry target on its wholly owned Thorn project, located in northwest British Columbia, Canada.

Highlights: Hole THN23-261 is the longest copper interval drilled at Camp Creek to date and returned 1562.35 metres of 0.34% CuEq (0.19% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 2.81 g/t Ag, 180 ppm Mo), including 855.00 metres of 0.52% CuEq (0.29% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au, 2.44 g/t Ag, 314 ppm Mo), including 109.87 metres of 0.86% CuEq (0.51% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 3.70 g/t Ag, 498 ppm Mo), significantly expanding the footprint of the Camp Creek porphyry mineralization.

VP of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “We are excited by the extent of the porphyry copper mineralization at the Camp Creek Target and that this hole encountered 580 metres of the main mineralized porphyry. The copper mineralization remains open in several directions.”

Hole THN23-261 was drilled at an azimuth of 350.3 degrees, a dip of -79.4 degrees, with the collar at an elevation of 780 metres and reached 1,650 metres depth. This hole was designed to test the potential extension of known porphyry mineralization encountered in holes THN21-184 (821.25m of 0.54% CuEq, including 318.25 metres of 1.03% CuEq) and hole THN22-221 (779.65 of 0.41% CuEq including 234.00 metres of 0.63% CuEq) that were drilled in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Hole THN23-261 is a significant step-out and has successfully expanded mineralization by 468 metres towards the east from hole THN21-184 and 245 metres to the southeast from hole THN22-221 at a depth of -400 metres elevation below sea level.

Copper mineralization is largely hosted within the Cretaceous-aged Porphyry X unit and the Triassic Stuhini Group sediments of which both have been cut by several unmineralized post-mineral dykes. Hole 261 intercepted the broadest intercept of Porphyry X to date totaling 586.26 metres within a 756.07-metre interval. The hole ended at 1,650 metres in Porphyry V, a newly recognized non-mineral porphyry phase which also appears to cut the Porphyry X unit. Hole 261 yielded 1,562.35 metres of 0.34% CuEq, including 855.00 metres of 0.52% CuEq, including 630.00 metres of 0.57% CuEq, including 221.49 metres of 0.68% CuEq, and including 109.87 metres of 0.86% CuEq.

The true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined.

Drill hole THN23-258 was drilled at an azimuth of 111.69 degrees, a dip of -78.62 degrees, an elevation of 619 metres and was drilled to a total depth of 1130.00 metres. The objective of hole 258 was to test for porphyry copper mineralization to the south of hole THN21-183 and to test below the high-sulphidation vein-breccia system encountered in previous near surface drilling at the Glenfiddich Zone. Hole 258 is located south-southeast from hole 183 at a pierce point of -400m elevation below sea level. THN23-258 did not encounter the main mineralizing Porphyry X unit and the dominant lithology was hornfels altered Stuhini Group sediments. Assay results returned 1,109.40 metres of 0.20% CuEq, including 330 metres 0.31% CuEq, and 32 metres of 0.54% CuEq. Although no Porphyry X was intercepted within hole 258, porphyry-style alteration was observed suggesting that the hole was drilled along the edge of the system.

Drill hole THN23-259 was drilled at an azimuth of 187.36 degrees, a dip of -81.00 degrees, at collar elevation of 757 metres and to a depth of 522.06 metres. The hole was designed to test for the eastern extension of mineralization previously drilled in hole 184; however, it was abandoned due to poor ground conditions and did not reach its target depth. Hole 259 returned 2 metres of 0.63% CuEq, notable for its elevated silver at 19.61 g/t Ag. The targeted location at depth will be tested with a follow-up hole during the 2023 season from a different pad location.

Drill Hole THN23-260 was drilled at an azimuth of 357.10 degrees, a dip of -81.21 degrees, at a collar elevation of 829m to a total depth of 1,196.62 metres. Hole 260 was designed to test for porphyry copper mineralization below the near-surface, high-sulphidation veins at the Talisker Zone. Broad intervals of prominent skarn-type alteration with sphalerite mineralization were encountered with only narrow copper intervals suggesting that this far-north step-out location is more distal to the core system. Hole 260 returned 753.50m of 0.12% CuEq, including 10.50 metres of 0.35% CuEq.

Brixton Metals wholly owns four exploration projects: the flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC.

Share this article