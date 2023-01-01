Brixton Metals drills 5.07 g/t gold over six metres at Thorn, British Columbia

Share this article

Brixton Metals Corp. [TSXV-BBB; OTCQB-BBBXF] reported the first batch of 2023 drill results from the Trapper gold target at its wholly owned 100%-owned Thorn project, northwestern British Columbia, 90 km east of Juneau, Alaska, and within the Taku River Tlingit and Tahltan First Nation’s traditional territory.

Highlights: Drilling extended the Trapper gold mineralization 250 metres down dip along the Lawless fault. Hole THN23-270 yielded 98 metres of 0.62 g/t gold from 98 m depth, including 66 metres of 0.80 g/t Au, including 32 metres of 1.15 g/t Au, including six metres of 5.07 g/t Au. Hole THN23-268 yielded 55.71 metres of 0.82 g/t Au from 152.29 metres depth, including 24.31 metres of 0.93 g/t Au, including seven m of 2.67 g/t Au.

Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “We are highly encouraged by the gold intercepts we’ve observed in the broad step out holes drilled at the Trapper Gold Target to date. We look forward to reporting on the additional results from the Trapper Target from the 2023 season.”

The 2023 program at the Trapper Gold Target totaled 6,625.24 metres of drilling. This news release covers 3,027 metres of drilling for a total of 12 drill holes with assays pending for the remaining 11 drill holes, which will be released as they become available.

The 2023 drill campaign at Trapper was designed to test the extents of the main mineralized corridor along the Lawless fault zone, as well as testing step-out targets where similar structural and geophysical features were interpreted using the high-resolution aeromagnetic survey completed in 2022. Results from the 2023 drill program continue to demonstrate the potential for broad intercepts of near surface gold mineralization which remains open in several directions.

The geochemical footprint for the Trapper Gold Target was expanded in 2021 to 4km by 1.5km with a gold-in-soil geochemical signature that has a strong positive correlation to zinc and lead. The Trapper Target represents an intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system hosted in volcanic and intrusive rocks. The volcanics are Triassic Stuhini lapilli tuff, while the intrusive phase is a Cretaceous quartz diorite dated at 85.2Ma +- 1.2Ma. Visible gold has been identified in both drill core and surface outcrops across the Trapper Target area and rock grab samples have returned up to 152 g/t Au. Visible gold is recognized in several environments: within base metal veins (sphalerite-galena-pyrite-chalcopyrite), quartz-stockwork, sulphosalt-pyrite veinlets, and rarely disseminated gold in the diorite. In 2021 and 2022, Brixton drilled 3,107m and 9,119m respectively. In 2011, forty-two drill holes were completed by a previous operator. The Trapper Target is royalty free.

The southern limit of the Thorn claim boundary is roughly 50 km from tide water. The Thorn Project hosts a district-scale 80km megatrend of Triassic to Eocene, volcano-plutonic complex with several styles of mineralization related to porphyry and epithermal environments. Fourteen large-scale copper-gold targets have been identified for further exploration work.

Brixton Metals wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Atlin Goldfields Project located in NW BC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario, and the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA (under option to Ivanhoe Electric Inc.).

