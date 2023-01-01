Brixton Metals drills 76.50 metres of 1.08 g/t gold within 179.50 metres of 0.51 g/t gold at Trapper target on the Thorn Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Brixton Metals Corp. [TSXV-BBB; OTCQB-BBBXF] reported the final batch of 2023 drill results from the Trapper Gold Target at its wholly owned Thorn Project in northwest British Columbia, 90km east of Juneau, Alaska and within the Taku River Tlingit and Tahltan First Nation’s traditional territory.

Highlights: Ten visible gold occurrences were observed across four drill holes. Hole THN23-287 yielded 276.00 metres of 0.34 g/t gold from 12.00 metres depth, including 149.00 metres of 0.55 g/t gold, including 54.00 metres of 1.03 g/t gold, including 19.00 metres of 2.34 g/t gold.

Hole THN23-288 yielded 179.50 metres of 0.51 g/t gold from 9.00 metres depth, including 76.50 metres of 1.08 g/t gold, including 6.00 metres of 4.58 g/t gold and including 17.00 metres of 2.51 g/t gold from 90.00 metres depth.

Chairman and CEO, Gary Thompson, stated, “We are delighted to see the gold mineralization encountered in drilling as we step away from the previous drilling. A nearly 2km gap remains to be tested through drilling between this main area to the southeast where previous operators drilled 1.78 g/t gold over 32.67 metres including visible gold. The Trapper Target represents a 4km gold-in-soil anomaly with limited drilling to date. In addition, a new copper showing was discovered with disseminated bornite located 5km south of the Trapper main drilling area. Highlights from South Trapper include 6.5% and 5.3% Cu from rock grab samples which will be followed up in 2024.”

The 2023 program at the Trapper Gold Target totaled 6,625.24 metres of drilling. This news release covers 3,598.24 metres of drilling for a total of 11 drill holes.

The 2023 drill campaign at Trapper was designed to test the extents of the main mineralized corridor along the Lawless fault zone, as well as testing step-out targets where similar structural and geophysical features were interpreted using the high-resolution aeromagnetic survey completed in 2022. Results from the 2023 drill program continue to demonstrate the potential for broad intercepts of near surface gold mineralization which remains open in several directions.

Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “While we now have three seasons of drilling under our belt at Trapper Gold Target, we believe that we are only getting started with uncovering the gold potential and we are looking forward to advancing the target further in 2024.”

The geochemical footprint for the Trapper Gold Target was expanded in 2021 to 4km by 1.5km with a gold-in-soil geochemical signature that has a strong positive correlation to zinc and lead.

The southern limit of the Thorn claim boundary is roughly 50 km from tide water. The 2,881 km2 Thorn Project hosts a district-scale 80km megatrend of Triassic to Eocene, volcano-plutonic complex with several styles of mineralization related to porphyry and epithermal environments. Fourteen large-scale copper-gold targets have been identified for further exploration work.

Brixton Metals wholly owns four exploration projects: the flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum project, the Atlin Goldfields Project located in NW BC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario, and the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA (under option to Ivanhoe Electric Inc.).

