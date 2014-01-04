Brixton Metals outlines 2023 exploration plans for Thorn Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] announced 2023 exploration plans for its wholly owned Thorn Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Project, northern British Columbia.

Upon completion of several joint technical committee meetings between BHP and Brixton, the following fully funded exploration program was designed for the 2023 season: a drill campaign of up to 20,000 metres, largely focused on the Camp Creek and Trapper Targets with new copper and gold discoveries forefront of the goal; collect up to 2,000 soils and 1,000 rock samples focused on new target generation and definition, optimized with real-time XRF analysis and conduct further geophysical surveys such as airborne Mobile MT, ground MT, airborne magnetics and radiometrics on select target areas.

VP of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “We are excited to get an early start to the field work this year with an ambitious set of objectives. The plan is to start with 2 drill rigs in early-mid May at the Camp Creek Copper Porphyry Target to test for a potential high-grade zone within the system, while expanding the limits of the mineralized porphyry X unit. As weather allows, we will add drills and continue exploration activities on the Trapper Gold Target. At Trapper we plan to test for expansion potential along strike and down plunge, including testing some of the associated copper anomalies. Both of these large-scale copper-gold targets remain open in all directions.”

Chairman and CEO, Gary R. Thompson, stated, “We believe the Thorn Project is a multi-generational opportunity that may provide a significant amount of critical minerals, such as copper, for the electrification of our transportation and infrastructure systems. To support the future demand for critical minerals and the transition to a low carbon economy, public investment and government support for mining is paramount.”

The 2023 drill program at the Camp Creek porphyry target encompasses two principal objectives: the foremost is to intersect the high-grade part of this extensive mineralized system, and secondly, to further expand mineralization laterally with 300-500-metre step-out holes. The goal is to start with two drills early to mid-May in order to complete as many deep holes into the Camp Creek porphyry as possible.

Results from the 2022 drill program continued to demonstrate the potential for broad intercepts of nearly 1,000 metres of copper mineralization, which remains open in all directions. Additionally, the Mobile MT geophysical survey data is being remodelled, integrating the physical properties collected on the deep core holes in 2022, which included chargeability, conductivity, specific gravity and magnetic susceptibility. The new interpretation and revised inversion of the existing geophysical dataset should aid in vectoring for the deep drilling.

The 2,863 km2 Thorn Project is located in British Columbia, Canada, approximately 90 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska. The southern limit of the Thorn claim boundary is roughly 50 km from tide water.

