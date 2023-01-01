Brixton Metals posts best copper-gold-silver assays from Hog Heaven, Montana

Share this article

Brixton Metals Corp. [TSXV-BBB; OTCQB-BBBXF] reported additional results from the ongoing exploration program at the Hog Heaven Project, which is operated by Ivanhoe Electric Inc. [TSX, NYSE-IE] under a definitive Earn-in Agreement with Brixton. Hog Heaven is an advanced-stage, high-sulphidation, epithermal copper-silver-gold project having historical production with copper porphyry potential. The project is located 50 miles southwest of Kalispell, Montana, USA.

Highlights from Ivanhoe: Best copper-gold-silver intercept to date at the Hog Heaven Project. Drill Hole HHD-014 yielded 82 metres of 0.63% copper, 0.32 g/t gold and 37.8 g/t silver from 568 metres depth, including 5.78% copper, 2.2 g/t gold and 264.7 g/t silver over 3.95 metres, including 21.7% copper, 3.94 g/t gold and 510 g/t silver over 1.1 metres.

Drill hole HHD-014 intersected several zones of copper, gold and silver-rich mineralization hosted in both the volcanic diatreme and surrounding sediments. Mineralization manifests as both enargite and pyrite in disseminations and diffuse veins within the volcanic rocks. Significant thicknesses of this disseminated and vein-hosted mineralization have been intersected.

Drilling to date has demonstrated the high-sulphidation epithermal mineralization has a strike length of at least 800 metres and remains open in several directions around the northern edge of the Flathead Diatreme.

The single 21.7% copper assay was capped to 10% to avoid overestimation and grade smearing within the reported intervals. If, however, this capping is removed, the 82-metre interval is 0.79% copper, 0.32 g/t gold and 37.8 g/t silver from 568 metres, including the 3.95-metre interval of 9.13% copper, 2.2 g/t gold and 264.7 g/t silver from 631 metres depth.

Chairman and CEO Gary R. Thompson stated, “Drilling at the Hog Heaven Project continues to deliver highly encouraging results, specifically the copper enrichment. The high sulphidation mineralization and the presence of mineralized diatreme indicate a copper porphyry system at depth. We eagerly await the next round of results.”

Ivanhoe Electric and Brixton entered into an earn-in agreement in 2021. Under the earn-in agreement, Ivanhoe Electric may earn up to a 75% interest in the Hog Heaven Project by making cash payments totaling US.D$4.5 million (US$2.5 million paid to date) and incurring an aggregate of US.D$40 million in exploration expenditures by 2032.

Brixton acquired 100% of the Hog Heaven Project from Pan American Silver in 2017 and conducted data compilation-digitization and 3D-modelling, soil geochemical surveys, geological mapping and geophysical surveys. In 2020, Brixton drilled seven holes at the Main Mine area.

Highlights from the 2020 drilling include drill hole HH20-02 that intersected a 224.85-metre zone of mineralization yielding 78.16 g/t Ag, 0.66 g/t Au, 0.24% Cu (from 75.07m depth), which included the following sub-intervals: 5.48m of 445.79 g/t Ag, 1.41 g/t Au, 1.50% Cu; 2.13m 0f 917.36 g/t Ag, 2.00 g/t Au, 3.06% Cu; 53.49m of 165.90 g/t Ag, 1.28 g/t Au, 0.55% Cu; 13.56m of 185.80 g/t Ag, 2.24 g/t Au, 0.76% Cu and 1.37m of 1,750 g/t Ag, 5.39 g/t Au, 2.65% Cu.

The 2020 mineralized intervals are drill lengths and the true width is undetermined at this time.

The Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold project is an advanced-stage exploration project, which historically produced high-grade silver, gold, and copper. Between 1913 and 1975, Anaconda Copper Mining and lessees produced 6.7Moz Ag, 3,000 oz Au, 23M lbs of lead, and 0.6M lbs copper from 0.23Mt of direct-ship ore, grading 29 opt silver. The road-accessible property is located in Flathead County, 50 miles southwest of the town of Kalispell, northwestern Montana.

Brixton Metals wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC.

Share this article