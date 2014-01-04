Brixton Metals samples high-grade copper and gold at Thorn Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] reported surface rock sample results from the Metla, Trapper, Val and East targets and drill assay results from the Metla target. These are the remaining assays from the 2022 season on the Thorn Project. Brixton recognizes 14 large scale copper-gold targets at the wholly owned Thorn Project in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. A total of 497 rock samples and 1,133 soil samples were collected in addition to the 18,122 metres drilled during the 2022 field season on the Thorn Project.

Highlights included 76 rock grab samples yielded greater than 1% copper with 25 samples yielding greater than 5% copper at the Metla Target; 17 rock grab samples assayed greater than 10.0% Cu; 5 rock grab samples assayed greater than 20.0% Cu.

Sample D200413 assayed 32.8% Cu and 10.9 g/t Au.

Visible gold observed in surface grab samples with 14 rock grab samples yielding greater than 10 g/t gold and 7 samples yielding greater than 25 g/t gold at the Metla Target.

Sample D132545 assayed 59.8 g/t Au, 17.9 g/t Ag, and 2.0% Cu. Sample D200407 assayed 39.3 g/t Au, 7.4 g/t Ag, and 3.7% Cu. Sample D200435 assayed 34.9 g/t Au, 1110.0 g/t Ag, and 16.7% Cu.

Eight holes drilled at the Metla Target, totalling 1481.66 metres. THN22-228 intersected 0.10% Cu over 33.40 metres, from 223.50 metres depth, including 0.90% Cu over 2.70 metres.

Rock grab sample D131593 assayed 152.0 g/t Au and 187.0 g/t Ag at the Trapper Gold Target. Rock grab sample D200353 assayed 50.0 % Cu, 3.0 g/t Au, and 674 g/t Ag at the Val Target.

Gary Thompson, Chairman & CEO, stated, “We are excited to see the high volume of impressive copper, gold and silver grades from surface sampling at the Thorn Project. The past season was our most meaningful program on the Metla Target since its acquisition in 2020. We are looking forward to vectoring toward the porphyry centers on several Thorn Project targets in our fully funded 2023 program.”

A total of 497 rock samples and 1,133 soil samples were collected during the 2022 field season on the Thorn Project. The majority of these samples were from the Metla and Trapper targets, with reconnaissance prospecting and soil sampling completed at the Val, Tat and East Targets.

During the 2022 exploration program a total of 243 rock samples and 272 soil samples were collected at the Metla Target with 76 rock samples assaying greater than 1% copper, including 25 samples assaying greater than 5% copper, as well as 14 samples assaying greater than 10 g/t gold with a high of 32.8% Cu and 59.8 g/t Au from samples D200413 and D132545 respectively.

A total of 130 rock samples and 555 soil samples were collected at the Trapper Target in 2022, with nine samples assaying greater than 10 g/t gold. Grab sample D131593 collected at Trapper, is the highest-grade gold sample collected on the Thorn project to date assaying 152.0 g/t Au and was sampled 500 metres northeast of the main drilling area expanding the gold surface anomaly. This high-grade gold showing is hosted within a Triassic intermediate lapilli tuff of the Stuhini Group. Mineralization is associated with pyrite and galena with lesser sphalerite, within centimeter- to decimeter-scale quartz-calcite veins.

Christina Anstey, Vice President of Exploration, stated, “In addition to the great results that we have generated at the Camp Creek and Trapper Targets recently, Metla, Val and the East Targets are exciting newly emerging large-scale copper-gold targets on the Thorn Project that we plan to advance.”

Additionally, 44 reconnaissance rock samples were collected at the Val target where 13 rock grab samples from outcrop returned greater than 1% copper and seven samples were above 10% copper with the highest values from sample D200353 of 50.0% Cu and the highest gold came from sample D200359 of 21.6 g/t Au, and 674 g/t Ag was in with the 50% Cu sample.

During the 2022 season, 8 diamond drill holes totaling 1481.66 metres were drilled at Metla, which targeted high-grade copper and gold mineralization identified at surface earlier in the season. Grab samples near the drill pad assayed up to 27.2% Cu and 1.15 g/t Au, including 23.6% Cu, 19.25% Cu and 18.1% Cu.

Five drill holes were collared from the second Metla pad, targeting a new Cu-Au showing with up to 32.8% Cu and 59.8 g/t Au from grab samples on surface.

The Metla diamond drill program demonstrated that the altered quartz diorite continues at depth with localized copper and gold mineralization. Detailed mapping and sampling will be planned for the 2023 season to assist in planning more drilling at the Metla Cu-Au porphyry Target.

The 2,863 km2 Thorn Project is at the northern trend of the Golden Triangle, approximately 90 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska.

