Brunswick Exploration drilling Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Inc. [TSXV: BRW; OTCQB: BRQXF; FSE: 1XQ] has started a new drilling campaign at the Mirage project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of northern Quebec. The program, consisting of a minimum 5,000 metres, will focus on several untested exploration targets east and west of the central zone corridor. In a second phase, Brunswick Exploration will target potential expansions of MR-3 and MR-6, and the stacked dike system along their lateral extensions and at depth.

Killian Charles, president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration, commented: “I am particularly excited to see this new campaign begin at Mirage, as many of the planned targets in this campaign are undrilled, unlike during the prior summer campaign. These new targets are located along the central zone corridor, where we have consistently seen the largest pegmatites at Mirage, including the MR-6 and MR-3 dikes. Due to logistical constraints, we have been unable to drill them, until now.

“Importantly, we also will be drilling an entirely new mineralized dike system located 4.5 kilometres to the northeast of the central zone. This is the first time BRW is drilling in this high-potential area, and it represents the largest stepout from the current area of focus since the start of drilling in 2023.”

Mirage project drill program: The 2025 winter campaign is anticipated to drill a minimum of 5,000 metres over a period of three months. The campaign will have two priority objectives: test several undrilled targets across the Mirage project, and continue step-ut drilling for MR-3, MR-6 and the stacked dike system.

These high-priority, undrilled targets were uncovered in the 2023 and 2024 prospecting campaigns, or through subsequent geophysical surveys, and consist of spodumene-bearing pegmatites outcropping at surface and low-gravimetric anomalies with neighbouring geochemical lithium anomalies. Their proximity to shallow lakes makes them ideal candidates for ice drilling, and due to the warmer winter and poor ice formation in 2024, Brunswick Exploration was unable to previously access them.

In the central zone, drilling will initially test MR-6 to the north, where it remains open, and continue to follow the MR-3 dike down dip to the south. Interestingly, previous drilling at MR-3 indicated potential for thickening of the dike (see news release dated Jan. 9 2025). Brunswick Exploration will also look to drill the stacked dike system to the east, where it remains open with several significant intercepts.

Brunswick Exploration is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada and and is advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

