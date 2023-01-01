Calibre Mining drills 1.4 metres of 22.90 g/t gold over 1.4 metres at Volcan, Nicaragua

Share this article

Calibre Mining Corp. [TSX-CXB; OTCQX-CXBMF] reported drill results from its 2023 exploration and infill drill program at the Volcan gold deposit, located approximately 5 km south of the Libertad mill, Nicaragua. Previous results led to the declaration of an initial open pit mineral resource estimate in September of 2023. These new results support advancing toward a mining decision in mid-2024 with permitting ongoing.

Highlights from 2023 Volcan drilling include: 2.05 g/t Au over 5.9 metres estimated true width (ETW) including 3.48 g/t Au over 1.6 metres ETW in Hole VN-23-170; 1.87 g/t Au over 12.7 metres ETW including 3.21 g/t Au over 3.6 metres ETW in Hole NV-23-182; 3.13 g/t Au over 15.0 metres ETW including 6.33 g/t Au over 1.9 metres ETW and including 6.51 g/t Au over 2.7 metres ETW in Hole VN-23-163; 4.01 g/t Au over 4.8 metres ETW including 6.74 g/t Au over 1.6 metres ETW in Hole VN-23-175; 15.01 g/t Au over 2.6 metres ETW including 22.90 g/t Au over 1.4 metres ETW in Hole VN-23-171; 2.51 g/t Au over 9.3 metres ETW including 6.84 g/t Au over 2.5 metres ETW in Hole VN-23-179; and 6.37 g/t Au over 3.3 metres ETW including 11.87 g/t Au over 1.7 metres ETW in Hole VN-23-187.

Darren Hall, President and CEO of Calibre, stated: “These drill results at Volcan are encouraging as we aim to expand and confirm the initial open pit Mineral Resource at Volcan. With Volcan having an initial open pit resource averaging 2.0 g/t gold, the 2023 exploration and infill drilling confirms that the deposit can host higher grade, near surface gold mineralization. The Libertad district has produced approximately two million ounces of gold and with consistent exploration Calibre continues to discover new opportunities to expand resources and extend mine life along this highly prospective trend.

“Calibre has responsibly demonstrated the value of our hub and spoke operating strategy, with permitting ongoing and Volcan’s proximity to the Libertad mill, we expect the deposit to contribute to the mine plan in the second half of 2024. This reinforces our peer leading “drill to mill” time frame with less than one year separating our initial resource declaration in September of 2023 and anticipated production.

“Calibre remains on schedule with construction at the Valentine gold mine, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The grinding building is now fully enclosed, and the company has awarded the structural, mechanical, and piping contract to The Gisborne Group.”

