Calibre Mining drills 17.80 g/t gold over 7.3 metres at Limon, Nicaragua

Calibre Mining Corp. [CXB-TSX; CXBMF-OTCQX] provided an update on the company’s 2022, 85,000-metre resource expansion and discovery drilling program in Nicaragua, highlighting new high-grade drill results at the Panteon North zone within the company’s producing 100%-owned Limon mine complex in northwest Nicaragua.

Highlights from Panteon North include 17.80 g/t gold over 7.3 metres estimated true width (ETW), including 6.69 g/t gold over 1.9 metres, 26.37 g/t gold over 2.8 metres and 16.84 g/t over 3.2 metres in hole LIM-22-4619. Hole LIM-22-4616 returned 9.72 g/t gold over 3.9 metres ETW, including 27.80 g/t gold over 1.4 metres and 1.29 g/t gold over 3.0 metres.

Hole LIM-22-4620 returned 8.84 g/t gold over 1.1 metres ETW, including 1.96 g/t gold over 1.0 metre and 20.30 g/t over 0.6 metre. Hole LIM-22-4622 returned 12.75 g/t gold over 2.4 metres ETW, including 33.70 g/t gold over 1.0 metre and 2.78 g/t gold over 2.1 metres. Hole LIM-22-4625 returned 9.38 g/t gold over 2.7 metres, including 34.50 g/t gold over 0.6 metres and 3.24 g/t gold over 2.3 metres.

Panteon North is located approximately1 km northwest from the high-grade Panteon underground mine that is open along strike to the northwest for further expansion.

Darren Hall, president and CEO, stated: “The high-grade Panteon mine continues to expand with the discovery of the Panteon North zone located one km from existing operations. Panteon North is open along strike and down plunge to the northwest and, to date, we have intercepted high-grade results over approximately 500 metres.

“I am encouraged by these high-grade drill results at Limon as they continue to present significant opportunities for discovery and resource growth at the Limon mine complex which has produced more than three million ounces.

“Calibre will continue to advance our 85,000-metre discovery and expansion drilling program at Panteon North and other targets across our portfolio of assets with the focus on growing resources and extending mine life.”

Estimated true widths for reported vein intercepts are based on 3-D models of the individual veins.





