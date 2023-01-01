Carlyle Commodities drills 0.75 g/t gold over 39.1 metres at Newton, British Columbia

Share this article

Carlyle Commodities Corp. [CSE-CCC; OTC-CCCFF; FSE-BJ4] reported results from its most recent diamond drill program at the Newton gold and silver project, British Columbia. The drill program completed 840 metres of drilling across seven drill holes, and tested multiple high priority targets with aims of increasing both tonnage and ounces of gold and silver in the company’s current NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Resource Calculation.

The company has confirmed a new, near surface, higher grade gold and silver-bearing zone to the north of the current inferred mineral resource, which the company now calls the Halo area and which remains open in multiple directions. Gold and silver mineralization was confirmed present in another farther north-western area, which the Company now calls the Sunrise area. All holes encountered gold and silver mineralization.

Historical hole 10030, located approximately 400 metres north of the current inferred mineral resource intersected 24 metres of 0.83 g/t gold from 18.0 – 42.0 metres in propylitic altered mafic volcanics associated with an IP chargeability anomaly but was never followed up on until this current phase of work.

The company drilled three shallow holes around 10030, being holes N23-093, 94, and 95, triangulating 50-metre step outs to the northeast, southwest and northwest of hole 10030 to investigate possible continuation of this mineralization. These holes were also plotted based on gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies and elevated IP chargeability anomalies proximal to hole 10030.

To the southeast of 10030, hole N23-093 intersected 0.75 g/t gold over 39 metres, starting at 14.9 metres. This hole confirms the continuation of a higher grade, near surface zone that appears to be widening towards the current inferred mineral resource and remains open in multiple directions. Further drilling is required to continue defining the size of this mineralized area, integrate this discovery into the company’s inferred resource calculation, and evaluate its potential as a possible future starter pit.

Mineralization also continued to the northeast of 10030, highlighted by 18 metres of 0.38 g/t gold in N23-095 starting at 54 metres. Mineralization continued to the northwest of 10030 as well, where N23-094 cut propylitic altered mafic volcanics returning 102 metres of 0.13 g/t gold from 6 metres. The stronger mineralized vectors of the Halo area currently remain open to the west, northeast, east, south and southeast.

Meanwhile, more than 200 meters south of 10030, hole N23-096 was drilled between the Halo area and the current inferred mineral resource, cutting 13.25 metres of 0.40 g/t gold from 31.75 metres, within mafic volcanics.

The company’s intention is to continue drilling in all open directions of this newly confirmed area to further define its ultimate size, grade, and potential.

Morgan Good, President and CEO, stated: “After a smooth and productive Phase 2 drill program Carlyle learned many new technical factors including adding two key zones to the property. Of main interest after this program is the triangular testing around historical hole 10030 which is located approximately 400 metres north of the current inferred mineral resource having intersected 24 metres of 0.83 g/t gold from 18.0 – 42.0 metres. To the southeast of 10030, hole N23-093 intersected 0.75 g/t gold over 39 metres, starting at 14.9 metres. Combining this result with historical higher-grade near surface drilling adds more clues and gives the Company optimism that this ‘Halo’ Area could be one of the keys we are seeking and definitely warrants follow-up work as soon as possible.”

Jeremy Hanson, VP Exploration, stated: “We are very pleased with these results. We have confirmed a new near surface target immediately north of the current inferred mineral resource, the Halo Area’ we believe there is potential to tie this target into the current known mineralization, and the fact that it is hosted in a separate lithology now adds additional theories and targets for mineralization. We also confirmed that the northwest ‘Sunrise’ target is bordered by strongly altered felsic intrusives enriched with gold, which we believe increases the prospectivity of the area.”

The Newton Project is a 100%-owned gold and silver Project near Williams Lake, central British Columbia. The Newton Gold Silver project is a low sulphide epithermal system. The system remains open in multiple directions, within a highly prospective land package that is workable year-round. The inferred mineral resource estimate respectively contains 861,400 t. oz of Au, and 4,678,000 t. oz of Ag with an average grade of 0.63 g/t Au, a cut-off of 0.25 g/t Au throughout 42,396,600 tonnes.

