Carolina Rush drills 1.1 g/t gold over 74.5 metres at Brewer, South Carolina

Carolina Rush Corp. [TSXV-RUSH; OTCQB-PUCCF], formerly Pancontinental Resources Corp., has released results for the first two drill holes of its continuing 2,000-metre drill program at the Brewer gold and copper project in South Carolina.

Highlights: Hole 18 (B23C-018) intersected 74.50 metres of 1.1 g/t gold (Au) and 0.12% copper (Cu) from 166.50 metres depth, including 11.50 metres of 3.1 g/t Au and 0.12% Cu from 168 metres; and 13.50 metres of 1.7 g/t Au and 0.68% Cu from 203.09 metres.

Hole 19 (B23C-019) intersected 43.32 metres of 0.4 g/t Au from 336.18 metres depth, including 5.61 metres of 1.2 g/t Au from 373.89 metres.

Patrick Quigley, Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager, stated: “Mineralization encountered in Hole 18 is one of the more significant intercepts reported at Brewer to date, confirming mineralization extends at least 115 metres below the former mine and remains open for extension in all directions. Noteworthy is a 6.7-metre zone of intense sulfide replacement within the breccia that averaged 1.02 per cent copper and 1.9 g/t gold, indicating that discrete zones of higher-grade copper-gold mineralization persist at depth.”

Layton Croft, President and CEO, stated: “It is useful to review our latest drill results within the context of information and analysis produced since we started exploring Brewer in 2020. With only 19 holes, we have consistently reported exceptional drill results and demonstrated Brewer’s big, exciting potential. What is needed most now is more drilling.”

The first three holes of Carolina Rush’s 2023-2024 drill program were designed to test the western, down-dip extension of the breccia-hosted gold-copper mineralization that was historically mined from surface to a maximum depth of 65 metres. Results from Holes 18 and 19 continue to demonstrate that a broad zone of gold+/-copper mineralization exists beneath the former pit. Rush is the first company to systematically evaluate the underlying sulfide mineralization beneath the historic oxide mine. These new results provide a three-dimensional assessment of the ‘Brewer breccia’ that improves understanding of the geometry and controls on mineralization.

Carolina Rush is exploring the Carolina Terrane in the southeastern USA. Its flagship Brewer Gold-Copper Project is located at the past-producing, 397-hectare Brewer Gold Mine property in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, 17 km along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine.

In January 2023, the company signed exclusive mineral exploration lease and purchase option agreements for both the 246.6-hectare New Sawyer Gold Mine Property and the 54.6-hectare Sawyer Gold Mine Property, both located on the Sawyer Gold Trend and in Randolph County, North Carolina.

