Carolina Rush reports remaining drill results and plans more drilling at Brewer, South Carolina

Carolina Rush Corp. [TSXV-RUSH; OTCQB-PUCCF] reports the assay results from the three remaining reconnaissance drill holes at the Brewer Gold-Copper Project in South Carolina. These three holes were planned to evaluate various geophysical and geochemical features located outside of the main Brewer and Tanyard Breccia target areas.

Drill hole B24C-023 was drilled to a depth of 79 metres located south of the Brewer Pit and east of the newly discovered Tanyard Zone. The hole was angled to the south and tested a near-surface geochemical anomaly identified from rock chip and shallow historic drilling. Results include 28.0 to 40.35 metres grading 12.35 metres at 0.40 g/t gold.

Drill hole B24C-024 was a vertical hole drilled to a depth of 272 metres located 350 meters west of the Brewer pit. Drilling targeted a chargeability anomaly that may be present at greater depth. Results include 11.0 to 24.5 metres grading 13.50 metres at 0.63 g/t gold.

Drill hole B24C-025 was drilled to a depth of 307 metres, located on the north side of the Tanyard Zone and south of the Brewer Pit. The hole was angled to the east and was designed to test a west-dipping chargeability anomaly. Results include 121.8-139.0 metres grading 17.20 metres at 0.41 g/t gold.

Layton Croft, President and CEO, stated: “We’ve now released all results from our recently completed 8-hole, 2,000-meter Brewer drill program. This program has successfully 1) extended gold-copper mineralization below the Brewer pit, and 2) confirmed a new discovery at the Tanyard Zone that included 2.5 metres at 169 g/t gold – the highest gold grades ever reported at Brewer. With all results in hand, it’s clear that the Tanyard Zone is our top priority for follow-up drilling.”

Drill results reported herein provide additional insights into the geology and alteration of the Brewer mineral system, beyond our primary target areas. The main focus of the program remains on the Brewer Breccia and the recently discovered Tanyard Breccia system. Geology, alteration mapping, and induced polarization results indicate that the Brewer and Tanyard breccias are part of a large, +2.0 km diameter diatreme breccia complex, possibly overlying a copper-gold porphyry system. The Tanyard sequence may represent the upper expression of a Maar Diatreme that was generated with the Tanyard Breccia.

The company is planning a 3,000-metre drill campaign to test the recently discovered Tanyard Breccia Zone. On surface, this zone consists of a sequence of highly altered, thinly bedded sedimentary and volcaniclastic rocks that are exposed over a strike length of one kilometer. This geologic formation is interpreted to overlie the Tanyard Breccia and correlates with a broad chargeability anomaly present at depth. To date, the Tanyard Breccia has been tested with three holes, with the most notable intersection of 62.5-meters at 8.5 g/t gold and 0.3% copper in hole B23C-021. Mineralization is open in all directions and additional drilling will test the Tanyard Zone along strike and down-dip. In addition, the company plans to engage geophysical consultants and contractors to implement a deep-sensing geophysical survey to help target the deeper mineral potential at Brewer.

Carolina Rush is exploring the Carolina Terrane in the southeastern USA. Its flagship Brewer Gold-Copper Project is located at the past-producing, 397-hectare Brewer Gold Mine property in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, 17 km along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine.

In January 2023, the company signed exclusive mineral exploration lease and purchase option agreements for both the 246.6-hectare New Sawyer Gold Mine Property and the 54.6-hectare Sawyer Gold Mine Property, both located on the Sawyer Gold Trend and in Randolph County, North Carolina.

