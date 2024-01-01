Century Lithium updates Angel Island Project, Nevada

Share this article

Century Lithium Corp. [TSXV: LCE; OTCQX: CYDVF; FSE: C1Z] reported on progress at its wholly owned Angel Island lithium project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA. Since the completion of a Feasibility Study on Angel Island in April 2024, the company continues to focus on critical steps for the project’s development. Primary attention is on process optimization to drive reductions in the Project’s estimated capital and operating costs, environmental studies and permitting, and Project funding.

Among these actions, testing has continued at the company’s Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, with emphasis on producing lithium carbonate samples for evaluation by domestic end-users and interested parties.

“Century Lithium is focused on delivering results that will position the company as one of the most advanced opportunities for a new domestic supply of this important and strategic commodity for the EV and battery storage industry,” said Bill Willoughby, President and CEO. “The State of Nevada has expressed the desire to play a critical role in the clean energy transition, specifically through Nevada’s Lithium Loop initiative focusing on local resources to products to recycling. We are working with Century’s resources and technology to position us at the forefront of this effort.”

Pilot Plant Testing and Engineering: Review of the Feasibility Study with emphasis on pursuing several avenues to reduce the estimated capital and operating costs and achieve significant improvement of the Project’s economics.

Achieved onsite production of battery quality lithium carbonate samples for evaluation and to demonstrate Angel Island’s capability as an end-to-end process for taking lithium claystone to a battery-quality product.

Conducted initial tests with third parties on alternate reagents and media for the Pilot Plant. Currently installing equipment at the Pilot Plant based on results from the above.

Initiated materials testing program to optimize and potentially reduce the estimated costs of the tailing’s storage facility.

Environmental Studies and Permitting: Completed draft hydrologic model and addressing comments from federal regulators; completed a draft plan of operations; modeled alternate locations for water supply to potentially source process water closer to the Project within the scope of the Company’s water rights permit and engaged consultants to prepare key state permits with emphasis on water pollution control and air quality.

Angel Island Funding: Communicating with potential strategic partners and end-users of lithium carbonate for testing of our product samples.

Pursuing parties interested in marketing or obtaining a future supply of sodium hydroxide; Century Lithium’s process will produce a surplus of sodium hydroxide, the sales of which are estimated to result in a low net production cost for lithium carbonate.

Compiling Project information to support applications for government funding opportunities available through the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its wholly owned Angel Island project which hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States. The company has utilized its patent-pending process for chloride leaching combined with Direct Lithium Extraction to make battery quality lithium carbonate samples from Angel Island lithium-bearing claystone on-site at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

Angel Island is one of the few advanced lithium projects in development in the United States to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery grade lithium carbonate for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market. Angel Island is currently in the permitting stage for a three-phase feasibility-level production plan expected to yield an average of 34,000 tonnes per year of battery grade lithium carbonate over a 40-year mine-life.

