Champion Electric Metals commences maiden drill program at lithium project, Quebec

Champion Electric Metals Inc. [CSDE-LTHM; OTCQB-CHELF; FSE-1QB0] drill crews have been mobilized and the company has commenced its first drill program at its lithium property in James Bay, Quebec. The property covers the northern extension of the Lac Guyer greenstone belt which hosts neighbouring Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette and Winsome Resources’ Cancet projects.

The company intends to complete up to 2,500 metres in this initial drill program, focusing on the Western prospect. The recently completed gravity survey revealed a robust pegmatite target immediately up ice from previously reported spodumene-discovery-in-till sample. The eastern part of the pegmatite target is only approximately 150m up ice from the spodumene-in-till discovery and extends in a broadly east-west orientation.

“After receiving additional data from the gravity survey, till sampling and geochemical assays, we feel more confident going into the field for our first ever drill program,” commented Jonathan Buick, president and CEO. “The new blind pegmatite target has every chance of being the source of the pristine spodumene fragments we encountered during our exploration in late 2023, and we look forward to drill testing various parts of it for further understanding of its geometry and nature, alongside a few additional recently interpreted gravity anomalies.”

Champion Electric is a discovery-focused exploration company that is committed to advancing its highly prospective lithium properties in Quebec, Canada, and cobalt properties in Idaho, United States. In addition, the company owns the Baner gold project in Idaho county and the Champagne polymetallic project in Butte County near Arco.

