Comet Lithium identifies lithium anomaly at Liberty project, Quebec

Comet Lithium Corp. [TSXV-CLIC; FSE-8QY] provided results from the maiden field program that was conducted on the Liberty property, northern Quebec, in September, 2023. The field team spent a total of 14 days on the property, which also included some work on the Galli project located approximately 15 km east from the Patriot Battery Metals Corvette project.

The field team followed the northeast trend previously identified by the magnetic and lidar surveys and on strike with the lithium pegmatites at the neighbouring Adina lithium deposit held by Winsome Resources Ltd. [OTCQB-WRSLF]. The field team was able to proceed with the identification of a series of anomalous lithium till samples along the northeast trend. During the field program on the property, an additional abnormal lithium area in the southwest corner and on strike with the Adina property was identified. Throughout the program, the field team was able to identify several large subcrop frost heaves block and glacial boulders and erratic blocks of pegmatite in an overburden covered landscape with sporadic outcrops.

Highlights of 2023 sampling programs: Identification of lithium-cesium-rubidium till anomalies along three km of the six km northeastern corridor, for which three km remains untested; identification of anomalous till samples in the southwest corner on strike with the Adina property far east drill holes, located approximately 660 metres west of the property; identification of numerous large subcrop frost heaves block and glacial boulders and erratic blocks of pegmatite in an overburden covered landscape with sporadic outcrops; collected a total of 227 rock samples (197 blocks and boulders samples and 30 bedrock samples) and 272 till samples.

Vincent Metcalfe, executive chair and CEO, commented: “Confirming such a large lithium anomaly on the property is a significant milestone for the corporation as we continue to add the necessary layers of data to our systematic exploration approach. We now have two defined and highly prospective areas to further evaluate as we advance towards a defined drilling program in 2024. The upcoming results from the gravity survey will add valuable additional data, as we continue to refine our geologic understanding of the property.”

Comet Lithium is advancing toward a defined drilling program on the property and results from the 2023 gravity survey are still pending. Additionally, given the positive results on the corridor, Comet Lithium expects to expand the till grid to the northeast and is planning an intensive systematic outcrop identification and field mapping program in the spring of 2024 to search for an up-ice source of the till sample anomalies and potential lithium-enriched pegmatites.

The till sampling program was completed in August, 2023. A total of 272 till samples cover an area approximately 2.5 km by three km. Samples were taken on a random pattern at an average spacing of 100 metres depending on the till exposure.

Samples were described and classified in terms of granulometry and colour and sent to ALS Global to undergo aqua regia digestion for multielement analysis.

Results from the program have identified two anomalies with overlapping elevated values of lithium, cesium and rubidium. These lithium concentrations follow closely the northeast trend identified on both mag and lidar surveys and appear open along the up-ice direction. The interpreted direction of glacial ice movement is from the northeast.

Comet Lithium is planning on expanding the till grid to the northeast as part of the 2024 exploration program on the property.

The technical team has now received analytical results for all of the 227 rock samples collected during the 2023 field season. The maximum lithium assay from the program was 133 parts per million Li. A group of 13 boulder samples with concentrations ranging from 64 ppm to 133 ppm lithium oxide are preferentially associated with northeast magnetic contrast and inferred structures in the southern part of the property. As indicated by rare outcrops, the area is within the Trieste formation composed mainly of amphibolite, the main host rock known regionally for spodumene-bearing pegmatite.

Comet Lithium is a lithium-focused exploration company active in the prolific James Bay district of northern Quebec. Comet Lithium’s flagship asset is its 100%-owned Liberty property contiguous to the Winsome Resources’ Adina lithium deposit, a growing high-grade lithium discovery. Comet Lithium is advancing its Liberty property to first-ever drilling.

